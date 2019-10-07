Kirkcaldy make the long journey to play Newton Stewart

The Blues make their longest trip of the season this Saturday when they travel to Wigtownshire to play National 2 newcomers Newton Stewart.

Newton Stewart of course were Kirkcaldy’s first opponent of the season when they met in the National League Cup at Beveridge Park six weeks ago but this will be their first ever encounter on championship business.

In that cup meeting Kirkcaldy had a resounding 80-19 success but that will count for little when the sides line up at Bladnoch Park.

Newton Stewart have slowly climbed up the league system from the lowly reaches of West Regional Rugby to reach National 3 four years ago. Last year along with Glasgow Accies they made another ascent into National 2.

They have made a comfortable start to life in the higher division with two wins and a draw from their five games. They stand on thirteen points, the same as Kirkcaldy although the Blues have a much superior points differential.

Last week they went down by only a single point in an 11-10 away loss to GHK, conquerors of Kirkcaldy seven days by a much heftier margin.

This result will not have escaped the notice of Quintan Sanft and his coaching team that the challenge facing their side will be quite different from what they met at home at the end of August.

Forward supremacy paved the way for the win against Gordonians and a repeat will certainly be needed in the south of Scotland if there is to be a successful outcome.

Captain Josh Laird had to call off last week as the hip injury sustained against GHK had not healed. He hopes that everything will be in order for this Saturday.

Full back Calum Kennedy was assisted off in the second half of the Gordonians and had to be taken to hospital where the injury to the collar bone was more serious than originally thought and it is unlikely he will play much rugby before the New Year.

Stand off Craig Letham has now completed his SRU suspension and will be in contention for a place either at stand off or full back.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV who have had two blank Saturdays through no fault of their own return to action with a home game against Kinross (kick-off 3pm).