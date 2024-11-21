Graeme Temple (right) is a world class exponent of kuk sool won

As a 5th degree black belt master instructor in Korean martial arts system kuk sool won who hasn’t lost a sparring contest in hundreds of bouts since 2002, Kirkcaldy’s Graeme Temple is the latest local sportsman who seems highly deserving of being nominated to receive a prize at next spring’s Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council Awards (KCFSC).

With organisers of the event – at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025 – keen to promote sports which have been under-represented in recent years – former Balwearie High School pupil and Fife College student Temple, 45, is likely to come under consideration to be put forward for a gong.

He told the Fife Free Press: “I’ve been involved with sport since I was eight years old.

"I played for Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, I swam and I cycled for Scotland. I have lots of athletic achievements and many in martial arts as well from winning hundreds of medals over the years in different sports.

"In kuk sool won, I’ve competed locally in Kirkcaldy, nationally and internationally, I have represented my country, I have competed in the world championships in Korea.

"The last time I was in Korea in 2013, I won a sparring gold at the world championships and I was a third degree black belt at the time. I also got a bronze medal at the same event.

"The different events that a kuk sool won black belt can compete in include sparring, empty hand forms; two different weapons disciplines (forms katas) which can include spears, swords, staffs, sticks; a practical self defence technique demonstration and board breaking.

“You have to be competent at all of those things in order to be a complete martial artist.

"We have a term called a Grand Champion. That’s someone who’s won enough points or gold medals in each of those divisions to have beaten everybody else in that category which is something I’ve done in the past.”

Temple, who started training in kuk sool won as a student in Edinburgh in 1999, opened his club in Kirkcaldy in September 2011.

"When I was in Edinburgh I got my black belt there and helped a few other people open and run clubs throughout the country, across Midlothian and all the way down to London,” he said.

"Then it was time to come back home and open my own kuk sool, which is not really a style of martial art. You get many different styles of karate, kung-fu or different types of taekwon-do, but kuk sool is the study of all Korean martial arts under a sort of umbrella group or association.

"Kuk just means ‘national’, sool means ‘technique’ and won means ‘association’. So it’s just really the national martial arts association of Korea.

"The intriguing and enjoyable part of practising kuk sool is that you are practising all the kicks, punches, grappling, throwing, wrestling, pressure points, weapons, patterns, meditation, breathing techniques, acrobatics, it’s everything you’ve ever seen or thought of as being a martial art in one systematic study.

"I’m probably most proficient at the self defence, sparring, fighting and kicking aspects of it. They are also the bits that I enjoy the most.

"It’s like a game of chess where you’re having to read your opponent’s distance and timing. Where they are relative to you dictates the offensive and defensive moves that you can use at any one time.

"Obviously it’s a bit quicker than chess because you’re moving constantly and that dynamic is constantly changing.

"I’m trying to think what I can do to get to the punch first.

"My strongest suit is that I have a high fight IQ because I’ve studied it intensively over the years.”

When attaining his 5th degree black belt two years ago, Temple reached such a high level that there were no longer any kuk sool won competitions available for him to take part in.

At least this means he can devote his attentions to running Kuk Sool Won Kirkcaldy Martial Arts at Strive Level 1 Methven Mill Business Units in Methven Road, which also has five other black belt instructors.

This is one of 15 kuk sool won clubs in Scotland, while there are 150 clubs in the UK, 20 around Europe, hundreds more in the USA and Korea, with the World Kuk Sool Association having 1.4 million members globally.

At Temple’s Kirkcaldy club, there are currently 80 members aged between nine and 64, around 20 of whom – from white belt to black belt – will be competing at this month’s UK Championships in Liverpool. And Temple said his club embodies a great community spirit.

He added: “From training and practising at the club, people gain in self confidence, physical fitness and health, they get more flexible and reach certain belt levels and be able to defend yourself.

"My day job is as a sports therapist as I have a sports injury clinic and we’ve got that in the same building. My wife Carrie is a nutritional therapist there.

"We have a business called Strive which is all about promoting health and wellness. Getting people into that community is a lot more than just kicking and punching that you get elsewhere.”

The next KCFSC awards will include categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well as sections for disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award to recognise the time, commitment and knowledge so many individuals put in to giving so many a chance to pursue their sporting dreams. Nominations can be made at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.

On the prospect of being nominated, Temple added: "Any time anyone nominates you for an award it’s obviously a nice thing. I would be incredibly chuffed.

"But it’s become much more about recognising the club and the opportunity that it gives people of all ages and abilities to have a platform, somewhere to go to have their potential realised.

"It’s the success stories that you get from parents, telling you that kids are doing better at school and not being bullied.

"And people being happier in their relationships at home because they’ve gone out and done their kuk sool training."