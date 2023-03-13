Kirkcaldy pair win at stocks cars' Cowdenbeath opener

Kirkcaldy's Ryan McGill in his Formula II stock car

Although Bethune then had to settle for the runners-up spot in heat two, he was back to his best to win the final, although he appeared to have rival Sean Naismith glued to his back bumper for most of the race.

In the Formula IIs both of the heats were won by Windygates’ Gordon Moodie, but he ran into problems during the final and it was Kirkcaldy’s Ryan McGill who went through to take first place, holding off a group of three cars who were bearing down on him towards the close of the race.

In the saloons, Kennoway's Ross Watters finished fourth in heat one but capitalised on a race suspension to win heat two. However he was in the wars in the final and finished down the order.

The ORCi Ministox drivers were in exciting form, with Kirkcaldy’s Rian Mitchell starting off with a fifth place finish before ending up in third in heat two as he was pipped by two rival cars spinning just ahead of him on the finishing line.

The last lap of the final then had the fans out of their seats with Mitchell forcing his way into the lead only to be shunted wide as Robbie Armit retook the lead and the win.