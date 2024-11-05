Kirkcaldy para athletics star Derek Rae retires from competitive running

Fife AC's Derek Rae racing at the Stirling 10K

A long standing problem with an ankle injury has finally caught up with Fife ex-Paralympic athlete Derek Rae, who has announced his retirement from competitive running after 14 years.

After having had his life changed forever 14 years ago when he was involved in a road smash with a lorry en route to working a night shift as an on-shore rigger for BiFab, the Fife Athletic Club star, of Kirkcaldy, had a formidable career in para athletics.

Rae, who raced in the T46 category (covering above elbow amputation) won the IPC World Cup in marathon in 2018 in the T45/46 class and was ninth at the 2021 Paralympics.

He said: “They say all good things come to an end and in this case way sooner than expected.

“Due to an ageing and unhealthy ankle, my competitive running career has unfortunately come to an end. It is not how I expected things to end.

“But 14 years ago when I was still in the depths of my rehab from my accident I would never have thought running would play such a big part of my life let alone be my job for the last eight years.

“I’ve been to places and had experiences money can’t buy. More importantly I’ve met some amazing and inspirational people along the way some of which are friends for life.

“I would never be in this position if it wasn’t for the backing and support I’ve had from the governing bodies, organisations, individuals and my sponsors (there’s far too many to mention but you know who you are). I’ll forever be deeply indebted to everyone.”