Kirkcaldy ready to battle bottom side Gordonians

After their heavy loss in Glasgow last week Kirkcaldy now face a different sort of challenge when Gordonians visit Beveridge Park.

The Aberdeen based side, just promoted from National 3, have found it hard going in the higher division and have still to win a game.

Last week they went down 38-20 to Whitecraigs who suffered a heavy defeat themselves when they clashed with the Blues a week earlier.

Gordonians will be desperate to break their duck this time round and Quintan Sanft’s side will have to be alert against a side already battling to preserve their status.

The Blues have been guilty in recent weeks of conceding easy tries against the run of play and of giving away needless penalties. Eradicating these deficiencies will certainly enhance their chances of points gathering.

Until the cup tie at the start of last season Kirkcaldy and Gordonians had not met in a competitive game for over twenty five years. The Blues generally had the upper hand in the league matches played between the clubs.

For many years Gordonians were the strongest side north of the Forth and at one time played in the top tier before a slow decline set in the 1990s, dropping down the divisions.

For some years they had to take part in district rugby before their return to the national leagues four years ago. Last season they topped National 3 playing some impressive rugby.

They will not want to return to the lower division so Kirkcaldy will have to be on their toes to a possible upset result.

Last week flanker Jacob Ramsay was a late call off because of illness and Steve Mitchell had to be called in at the last minute to fill a place on the bench.

Timmy Kennedy who started on the bench last week although he had to come on early may make the starting fifteen this time while his twin brother Alum could also make a comeback.

Kirkcaldy 2nd XV had a blank last week are also free this Saturday.