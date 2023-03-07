Kirkcaldy head coach Quintan Sanft faces a fight to avoid the drop this season (Pic Michael Booth)

From looking like promotion hopefuls back in September, Kirkcaldy – currently eighth with 42 point from 16 games - are now struggling to avoid the four-team drop in preparation for the forthcoming league reorganisation.

Quintan Sanft’s team are just a point above fourth bottom Preston Lodge, although the Bankfoot side have played two more matches.

Before the Blues found their feet on the New Anniesland turf on Saturday they were 14-0 down via tries from centre Matt Holland and full back Ross Cowan and a couple of conversions from Conor Niblock.

Kirkcaldy battled back before an unfortunate bounce presented a third try with only 20 minutes played.

But Kirkcaldy then gained a glimmer of hope via a push over score converted by Finlay Smith.

A fine score from Josh Laird, again converted by Smith, further boosted the visitors before a further setback when Cowan raced away for Accies' bonus point try which took the score at half-time to 26-14.

Accies may just have had the better of the first period but they dominated the second, outpacing the bedraggled Blues.

The hosts appeared much better conditioned than their rivals, with Kirkcaldy struggling to win much usable ball as Accies comfortably won the collisions which fed an expectant backline.

Try followed try with centre Matt Holland getting amongst the scores.

While the Blues were generally chasing their opponents, they were not completely overwhelmed they had some sporadic attacks which produced a try for Conar Littlejohn.

In the closing minutes Holland's fifth try and the conversion took third-placed Accies’ tally to over 60 for the second time this campaign, both against Kirkcaldy.