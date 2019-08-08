Kirkcaldy runner joins elite club to complete West Highland Triple Crown

Kirkcaldy runner Susie Harley joined an elite club when she took on the daunting 43-mile ultra marathon Devil O’ The Highlands.

Her incredible time of 10 hours and four minutes saw her complete the Triple Crown of West Highland ultras, joining a very exclusive club of runners to have achieved the accolade.

Susie, who represents local running club Kirkcaldy Wizards, showed she is made of stern stuff as she scaled over 5961 feet of elevation, covering a combined 191 miles over the course of three races.

A spokesman for Kirkcaldy Wizards said: "That takes an extraordinary level of mental and physical strength and endurance, as well as outstanding discipline and character.

"Susie is a shining example of the wonders of human accomplishment and I believe I speak for us all when I say we are in awe of her!"

Also competing in this ultra was former Wizards coach and founder Alison McGill, who was the first female finisher in a time of 6 hours, 40 minutes and 49 seconds.