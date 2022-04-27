Kirkcaldy runners set for half marathon in twin town Ingoldstadt

The six athletes from the Lang Toun are finally heading to Ingolstadt, two years after accepting an initial invitation but having to delay the trip after covid-19 hit.

Dave Morton, a committee member at the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, is one of the group and is being joined by Heather Finlayson, Greg Turner, Graham Syme and Colin Simpson and fellow committee member, Susie Harley.

He said their trip is a reciprocal one, after a group from Germany took part in Kirkcaldy inaugural half marathon in 2019.

Robert Main with the Kirkcaldy runners who are going to Ingolstadt. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He said: “Councillor Alistair Cameron came to me when I had a running store in Kirkcaldy

“Ingolstadt has had its own half marathon for the last 30 years so the feeling was we should have one.

“With the backing of Alistair and Fife Council and because it was community led, we were able to push on with it and had our half marathon in 2019.

The group will be competing this weekend. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Alistair also got in touch with Robert Nairn at the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association and an invitation was made to them to come across and take part and it went very well.

“So the idea was to build on that and we received a reciprocal invitation to go over to Germany in 2020 but obviously covid hit so it all fell down.”

He added: "We held a competition for runners from Kirkcaldy and we picked them at random.

“Then we will have six runners coming here in return for our own half marathon on August 28, with the 10k the day before.”