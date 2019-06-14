Kirkcaldy’s Aston Martin racer Jonny Adam aiming to win Le Mans 24 Hours for second time

Kirkcaldy’s Jonny Adam has already fulfilled every racing driver’s dream by topping the podium at Le Mans.

But the Aston Martin ace is determined that his 2017 success will not be his last as he gears up for another crack at the world’s most iconic 24-hour endurance race.

Adam, who won the GTE Pro class two years ago, hopes he can pull off another famous win as the World Endurance Series Super Series concludes at the Circuit de la Sarthe this weekend.

The Le Mans 24 Hour showpiece is among the biggest events in motorsport with over 300,000 people attending, while attracting a global TV audience of millions as the top prototype cars hit over 200 miles per hour on the 8.3 mile track.

“I’ve ticked the box at Le Mans but it’s one I want to win again,” Adam (34) said.

“It’s the biggest race of the season for Aston Martin and one all the manufacturers want to win. It’s a race you do enjoy but it’s a pressure cooker out there. It’s a big event and so much rests on it for all the teams.”

This year is particularly important for Aston Martin as the team celebrates the 60th anniversary of its overall win at Le Mans 24 in 1959 in the DBR1.

“It’s a big year for Aston Martin so it would be a great time to win at Le Mans,” Adam said.

The former Balwearie High pupil will again race in the GTE Pro class, sharing driving duties with Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin in the #97 Vantage.

Even though Aston Martin is out of contention for the overall world championship, it’s hoping at least one of the four Vantage cars entered will see the chequered flag ahead of the entries from BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford and Porsche.

“We can still finish second in the world championship if everything falls into place this weekend so that’s the aim,” Adam added.

“The most important thing in this race is getting the car to the finish. Every detail matters, and when we won the class in 2017 we were the best team in the pits.

“We spent a lot of time that year on pit stop practice and procedures and we’ve done a lot of that this year again.

“If we can find three or four seconds in the pits, then we don’t have to find it on the track and that can be massive.

“We’ve been working in detail on everything - drivers, set-up, pit stops - and hopefully that all adds up to give us the edge in the competition.”