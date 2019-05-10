Kirkcaldy’s revived half marathon heads to 1200 capacity

There are fewer than 70 spaces left in the revived Kirkcaldy Half Marathon.

The town’s first long distance race ion 30 years takes place on August 25, and is heading for a capacity of 1200.

This week, the organisers unveiled a new major sponsor.

The Kirkcaldy Centre will be the race’s main backer after they struck a deal with owner Tahir Ali who bought the former Postings Shopping Centre just two months ago.

It is his first community since rebranding and repainting the building.

The half marathon was launched earlier this year, and it has captured the interest of runners across Scotland.

The event is the first of its kind to be staged in Kirkcaldy for three decades, and its course is a major selling point.

The first 500 places were snapped up within days, and the organisers have since doubled capacity to 1200.

The route takes in some of the town’s finest landmarks including Beveridge Park, Dunnikier Park, Ravenscraig Park, Fife Coastal Path, and historic Dysart, including the famous harbour where ‘Outlander’ was filmed.

The final few miles also take in the newly refurbished Waterfront where there is a flat measured mile used for the local running clubs and walkers to enjoy.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, who helped get the event up and running, said: “We are well on course to hit our target for numbers.

“I have no doubt the last remaining spaces will all be snapped up judging by the level of interest.”

He also welcomed Mr Ali on board as main sponsor.

“It’s fantastic to have the backing of the Kirkcaldy Centre,” he said. “Tahir has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to bring new ideas and opportunities to the centre, and this new event is a great way to help promote the new branding.”