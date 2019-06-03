Kirkcaldy's Steven Ray gracious in defeat after being knocked out at UFC Stockholm

Kirkcaldy UFC fighter Steven Ray accepted his defeat at UFC Stockholm, admitting: "I got caught."

Ray was knocked out cold by a devastating counter-punch after 2 minutes 17 seconds of the lightweight fight against Leonardo Santos.

The 39-year-old Brazilian had not lost in more than a decade, but had been out of action since October 2016 due to injuries and cancelled bouts.

In a social media post shortly after the bout, Ray admitted he had "no excuses whatsoever" for the defeat.

"I was in the shape of my life, felt good and confident going in," he said.

"I fought a guy on an 11-fight win streak we always knew it was going to be a tough fight.

"I got caught it can happen to anyone.

"Hats off to Leonardo - good knockout mate."

On a positive note the fight was Ray's 10th in the UFC - the biggest mixed martial arts brand in the world - a fantastic achievement for the former St Andrews High School pupil.

His record in the UFC now stands at six wins and four losses and with another fight to come under his current contract, Ray has vowed to bounce back.

"I have no injuries so I'll take a little time off to spend with my family," he said.

"I'll be back so don't think this will keep me down.

"I know this can happen in the fight game."