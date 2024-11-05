An event which celebrates sporting success and incredible commitment is set to stage its 15th awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife’s Sports Council’s annual awards have been a staple part of the calendar since 2008, and have honoured a host of teams, coaches and individuals across the district. For the two men who have been involved since day one, it has been a labour of love.

The idea for a sports awards night had been circulating for some time. Ken White, a long standing coach with FINS swimming club, was one of the people who made it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”I remember it well, “ he said looking back to its beginnings. “For about three meetings in a row at the old Kirkcaldy Area Sports Council we chatted about hosting an awards, but nothing happened. I put up my hand and said I would it.” He got in touch with George Macdonald, and they put together a sub-committee to get the ball rolling.

Ken White (left) and George MacDonald with their outstanding service awards. (Pic: Paul Cranston)

George, best known in football and refereeing circle, said: “We pulled together a timeline which is what we still use to this day. It’s our bible - and you need it to keep track of who is doing what and when.”

The committee’s aim was to recognise sporting achievement - a remit that runs true to this day. The awards ceremony is the pinnacle, with Fife College’s atrium packed with representatives from many sports as the winners are announced live on stage. The work starts many months earlier, with calls to clubs and individuals to submit their nominations for a host of categories - and the more that are submitted, the tougher the job for the judging panel.

“Right from the start I made it clear that the golden rule was no-one with a role on the committee of the sports council could be part of the judging process, “ said Ken. “We wanted an independent panel which sat down with all the nominations and came to their decisions for a top shortlist. The number of times their choices ended in a draw is unbelievable, so they’d go back again and make a final decision.” The names on the trophies remain secret until they are announced on the night - nominees are only told that they have made the final shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diversity of those honoured is astonishing - from mainstream sports down to one switch few people have even heard about.

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards - Marvin Andrews addressing the audience (Pic: Paul Cranston)

“It is fantastic to see such a range of sports, and the people who have competed at the highest possible level that we wouldn’t otherwise know about,” said George. “We promote the awards as widely as possible, but we are still taken aback at the successes which fly under the radar.

The sports awards celebrate that achievement.”

One of the earliest little known sports to be honoured was bouldering - a form of rock climbing - within Jamie Davidson the first junior winner, while Stuart Bizarri’s success in indoor rowing brought his sport to a new audience.

“A lot of success is only recognised within people’s own clubs - we have world and European champions living in the same streets others may not know about,” said Ken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council awards - Garry Innes Memorial Shield (Pic: Paul Cranston)

Success at the highest level has been a constant thread throughout the shortlists, but there has always been room to acknowledge then volunteers who have helped nurture that talent. While there are several team categories, there is also a ‘club of the year’ award.

George said: “It takes in all the volunteers and support behind the scenes and the impact a club has on its community. We hope by honouring the unsung heroes it encourages the rest within the club to raise their game as well - they could be the winners at the next ceremony.”

The awards night has been developed over the years with video messages added from winners who couldn’t make it, and the nominees even take to the stage with a fanfare courtesy of musicians from Brass Tracks. Motivational speakers have included athlete Derek Rae, footballer Marvin Andrews, and Paralympic swimmer Paul Noble to inspire the next generation of champions.

Added Ken: “There have been changes over the years, and one of the driving forces behind that was Matt Elder, sports editor of the Fife Free Press, who brought so much to the event. He brought in an award for professionals, set up voting for the winner and added video tributes from winners who couldn’t make it on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is fantastic to see the awards still going strong. I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of it - it is all about celebrating success.”

> Nominations in all categories can be made now at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

Categories cover juniors, youths and seniors, both teams and individuals, as well as disability sport plus an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of judges will then meet to pick a shortlist for each category with all nominees invited to the 2024 awards ceremony on March 13 at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy - the event’s home since its launch.