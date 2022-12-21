The Windygates stock car champ was named its sports personality of the year in 2013, and in 2019 won its senior award - the last ceremony to take place pre-pandemic.

And while his trophy haul includes world, British, European and Scottish championships galore, Gordon admitted it was extra special to be recognised by your own folk.

Nominations are now open to honour more talented Fifers across a raft of categories.

Gordon Moodie (right) receives his Senior Award from Paul Hossack of Fife Sport & Leisure Trust. Pic: Paul Cranston

They cover individual and team success as well as honouring the coaches and volunteers who give their time freely to nurturing talent across the Kingdom.

The 2023 presentations take place at a Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in March 2023, but the judges want to hear your nominations now as they prepare to create shortlists in the new year.

Gordon admitted being presented with the senior award meant a lot to him.

“When you go along to the event and hear the achievements and commitment of people across Fife, that means as much as being presented with an award,” he said.

“It is fantastic to see so many people doing so well in their chosen sports.

“The first time I went along about ten years ago I was blown away by the field. I didn’t realise there were so many different events and sports - when you’re involved in sport you can get caught in your own bubble, so it was great to see the range of talented individuals and teams.”

Gordon’s motorsport season gets underway in March, running right through to next November.

His haul of trophies includes three world championships winning the National Points twelve times, four European championships, the British three times, the Scottish nine times, the English four times. and the Irish once.

He is the only British driver to have won the World Cup, raced for in August every year at Raceway Venray in the Netherlands, and holds the current record of six wins.

He said: “I am always proud of where I come from. When I race and get good results, I feel I am representing the local area.”

That ethos taps into the spirit of the sports council’s awards which will be the first to be held since 2019.

In a bid to recognise the achievements of clubs and individuals during the pandemic, the entry period will cover the last 18 months.

The categories are open to anyone in the catchment area which covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes, or who are members of a club within it.

Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

The categories are: Junior Award - open to for those born 2006/7 or later; Youth Award (born between 2001/2 and 2005/6 inclusive); Senior Award (born 2000/1 or earlier); Disability award; Junior/Youth Team award (Team members born 2001/2002 or later); and Team Award.

There is also an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

