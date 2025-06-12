Kirkcaldy star Ben Sandilands picked for major Para event
The Para World Championships are being held in Delhi from September 26 through to October 5 later this year.
And Scottish T20 1500m runner Sandilands, gold medallist at the Paralympics last summer in Paris, has been picked for GB and NI in a first wave of selections for the event.
Only 21 years of age, Sandilands is the T20 1500m current world record holder.
Coached by Steve Doig, the Fife Athletic Club ace will look to retain the world title he claimed on his international debut in Paris 2023.
He made headlines around the world when claiming his Paralympic gold last September, when he triumphed in a stunning world record time of 3:45.40 in Paris.
In front of a large crowd at the Stade de France including parents Rory and Claire; siblings Jake and Katie and Rory’s parents Tony and Jenny, Sandilands burst clear in the final 200m to triumph from second-placed Portuguese athlete Sandro Baessa (3:49.46) and third-placed American Michael Brannigan (3:49.91).
The first round of selection for the Para World Championships features seven Paris Paralympic gold and silver medallists. A secondary selection for the GB and NI team will take place in August.
Performance objectives associated with this selection are for athletes to medal at these championships and to support their potential for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.
