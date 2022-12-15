Kirkcaldy swimming girl Erin Taylor is triple finalist at Scottish National Short Course Championships in Edinburgh

Erin Taylor pictured at Edinburgh event

Taylor recorded two Fins’ Club records and just missed out on a third by 0.05 seconds to bring her total of club records set in the year to 12.

The Kirkcaldy girl’s top finish came in the 200m breaststroke where she was second in the ‘B’ final and 10th overall in 2 minutes 31.38 seconds.

This reduced her own club record, set at the Scottish East District Age Group Championships in February, by 3.64 seconds.

The effort ranks her as the second 17-year-old in Scotland behind Nula Gow of Garioch.

The Fins ace also finished third in the ‘B’ final of the 100m breaststroke, 11th overall and just missing out on a PB by 0.05 seconds, having set this when representing the Scottish East District in the Inter Counties Championships at Sheffield in October.

So Taylor remains ranked as the third fastest 17-year-old in Scotland.

Her third final was in the 400m individual medley where she finished fifth in the ‘B’ final and 13th overall.

Taylor set a new club record in the morning heats and reduced her time even further in the ‘B’ final in the evening.

