Kirkcaldy Wizard Rob Justice and Anster Allsort Mark Feely make top ten at St Andrews beach race

Kirkcaldy Wizards’ Rob Justice was seventh out of a field of 130, completing the four-mile course at West Sands Beach in 34:05, and Anster Allsorts’ Mark Feely, a fellow over-50 veteran, was ninth, clocking 24:46.

Just missing out on a top-20 finish but finishing second in her age category and 21st overall, fellow Wizard Maggie Justice clocked 37:27.

The Justices were among six Wizards to manage top-40 finishes, the others being Lindsey Robertson, 24th in 39:01; Shona Ross, 28th in 39:40; Erin Robertson, 33rd in 40:42; and Neil Stirling, 39th in 41:16.

Just short of 20 further Wizards were also there to dash and splash – Lynn Whisker, 41st in 41:22; Shirley Bremner, 42nd in 41:32; Chris Payne, 48th in 42:14; Diane Selkirk, 59th in 43:44; Yvonne Dunsire, 60th in 43:52; Sharron Wilson, 64th in 44:17; Valerie Symon, 65th in 44:19; Nicky Sutherland, 66th in 44:21; Nicky and Kerry McGregor, 67th and 68th in 44:25; Heather Smart, 69th in 44:33; Lauren Bennett, 71st in 45:09; Jill Watson, 74th in 45:20; Laura Roy, 76th in 45:23; Marion McClung and Carol Budd, 84th and 85th in 46:55; Shona and Mollie Turner, 101st and 102nd in 50:27; and Wendy McCormack, 128th in 58.07.

Allsorts Peter Mabe and Lynn Thomas got back in the top 30, placing 29th and 30th respectively in 40:06 and 40:07, with clubmates Hayley and Kenneth Maclaren 43rd in 41:37 and 53rd in 43:07 and Shaun Williams not far behind, 54th in 43:13.

Ewan Cameron was the only Anster Haddies runner to make the top 40, placing 40th in 41:20 and Falkland Trail Runners’ Jayne Braid and June Balgowan were 82nd in 46:42 and 90th in 47:48.

Unattached runner Sean Duffy was overall winner in 28:32, withKeith Hood second in 28:58 and Ieuan Ward third in 32:48.

Full results can be found on Nuts Trail Races’ Facebook page.

1 . Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews Winner Sean Duffy at Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews (Photo: Raymond Leinster)Photo: Raymond Leinster Photo Sales

2 . Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews Kirkcaldy Wizard Carol Budd at Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews (Photo: Raymond Leinster)Photo: Raymond Leinster Photo Sales

3 . Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews Kirkcaldy Wizard Sharron Wilson getting splashed at Sunday’s Splash and Dash beach race at St Andrews (Photo: Raymond Leinster)Photo: Raymond Leinster Photo Sales