Kirkcaldy Wizards ace Gambino is magic in home parkrun race

Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes who were roaming in the Lomonds

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, which saw 26 Wizards runners take part, Thomas Gambino won with a speedy time of 18:36.

Hot on his heels was fellow Wizard Gordon Lawson who finished second, just 13 seconds behind with a time of 18:49.

There were also PBs for Judith Arnstein (25:47), Susan Thores (27:15) and Nina Lawson (36:36). Lawson is putting together an impressive streak of PBs, recording one for the third week in a row.

Ben Kinninmonth running at East District cross-country

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Kieran Forsyth finished 74th with a time of 27:53 at Dunfermline Parkrun in Pittencrieff Park.

Meanwhile, Sam Forsberg ran 33:01 at Falkirk Parkrun in Callendar Park.

And this author Rolf Gunnemann and coach Derek Adamson made the trip through to Stirling for the University of Stirling Parkrun, Gunnemann finishing sixth in 20:11 and Adamson 99th in 34:01.

Flora Louden and Claire Jurecki ran the Drumpellier Parkrun, Louden finishing 96th in 28:47 and Jurecki 128th in a course PB time of 31:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rolf Gunnemann and Derek Adamson at University of Stirling Parkrun

Venturing down south was Nick Brian, who ran the California Country Parkrun, finishing 51st in 25:28.

Contrary to what the name would suggest, the parkrun is not located in the Golden State across the Atlantic but in fact in Berkshire.

And Iain Hawkins ran 32:13 at the Eden Project Parkrun in southern Cornwall, while Kirsty McLachlan ran 29:39 at the Hackney Marshes Parkrun in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Wizards laced up their spikes to run in the second East District race of the cross country season at Camperdown Country Park.

Keith Bonthrone at East District cross-country in Camperdown

Ben Kinninmonth was overall 47th, completing the six-mile course in 36:20.

Paul Harkins and Keith Bonthrone were representing the Fife AC veterans, Harkins finishing an overall 181st in 48:59 and Bonthrone 184th in 49:48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four Wizards made the trip to Falkirk for their half marathon event.

Andrew Ritchie was first Wizard home in 1:36:58, with Stuart Goodfellow recording a time of 1:46:17.

There was also a superb showing for Jillian Stevenson, who completed the course in a time of 2:01:48.

Valerie Symon made a welcome return to racing action, finishing with a time of 2:11:01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Adamson added another half marathon to his vast collection, completing the course in a time of 2:26:04.

A Wizards Open Evening will take place on Tuesday, December 6 from 7pm to 9pm at Kirkcaldy Golf Club.

It is an opportunity for Wizards runners to discuss all aspects of the club from training, social runs and race goals to suggest ideas and give coaches an idea of how they can best help runners reach their goals.