Kirkcaldy Wizards: Athletes are really super in Cupar

Katie Sandilands (1st right) landed bronze medal at Young Athlete Road Races

Lewis Rodgers won in 24:21, Jamie Lessels was first under-20 in 27:17, Laura Gibson was second female in 30:11 and dad Alan Gibson was first male 60 in 31:05.

Rhona Van Rensburg was first female 50 in 32:19, while Bryce Aitken was third male 60 in 32:53 and Michaela McLean first female 40 in 34:42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilary Ritchie in 35:32 was first female 60 and Jocelyn Scott second female 70 in 57:21.

Lewis Rodgers on way to winning Cupar 5 Road Race

Ryan Lafferty was fourth overall in 25:54, Ben Kinninmonth achieved a course PB

in 27:56, Thomas Gambino ran 28:28 with Glenn Barclay just seven seconds behind for a 5k PB and two-minute course PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This author Rolf Gunnemann achieved a two-minute and 37 seconds course PB in 29:22, Daniel Hale ran 30:44, Paul Harkins achieved a one-minute and 20 seconds course PB and outright five-mile PB in 33:28 and Alison Sutherland ran 35:24.

Keith Bonthrone (38:37) narrowly pipped Michelle Johnstone (38:54), Stuart Goodfellow ran 40:29, Flora Louden ran 41:48, David Shepherd got home in 42:32, Jillian Stevenson ran 44:53 and Nicky McGregor achieved a 56-second course PB of 47:41.

Rolf Gunnemann running PB at Cupar

At the British Masters Cross Country Championships in Wallsend, Tony Martin won the V70 class in 25:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Alistair Gudgin landed bronze at the Dunbartonshire Amateur Athletics Association 10 Mile Road Race.

At East Fortune Race Circuit in East Lothian, junior Fife AC athlete Katie Sandilands was third in a new PB of 18:01 in the under-17 women's 5km race. Eliza Konig was 18th in the under-15 girls 4km race in 15:36, with Matthew Fisher 40th in the under-15 boy' 4km race in 14:53.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Ben Laing was first Wizard home in 21:46 for eighth overall, with Fife AC’s Jennifer Cruickshanks first lady and third finisher outright in 21:07.

Fife AC ladies who competed at Cupar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also parkrun appearances at St Andrews for Lee Cessford (23:34) and Nick Brian (26:42) and at Dunfermline for Derek Adamson (39:18).

Claire Jurecki finished Cramond Parkrun in 30:26, with other Wizards representation at other parkruns being: Falkirk – Carol Budd (34:27); Aviemore - John Ritchie (27:04) and Perth - Shona Turner (28:53).

Calum Reid completed the Gdansk Parkrun in Poland in 21:51 for 14th overall.

At the John Muir Ultra 50k Individual and Relay, Zoey Johnston was third female 40 in 4:55:28 for 32nd overall, with Andrew Ritchie finishing in 5:37:23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Doak ran her team’s first relay leg in 2:59:54, with Graham Keddie running the second leg in 2:51:57 for an overall time of 5:51:50 and 28th place.

Jim Dunstan ran his team’s first leg in 3:00:03, with Karen Richards running the second leg in 2:51:48 for an overall 5:51:51 and 29th.