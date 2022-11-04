Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes were busy in run-up to Halloween
In the Last Duel race at Cardenden last weekend, Kirkcaldy Wizards ace Ben Kinninmonth won in a speedy time of 38:37, with clubmate Thomas Gambino second in 40:37 and fellow Wizard Rory Sandilands fifth in 42:57.
Andy Harley and Jimmy McIntyre were 10th and 15th respectively and Andrew Ritchie was 19th. Michaela McLean was first Wizard female and second female outright in 51:09 to finish 28th.
Stuart Goodfellow and Craig MacDonald were 32nd and 33rd respectively.
Zoey Johnston pipped Fife AC's Hilary Ritchie to third in the female race in 52:05.
Ross Sheach was 40th in 52:55, with Michelle Johnstone 48th in 54:41.
Flora Louden ran 56:40 to come 52nd. There were also outings for David Shepherd (58:18), Judith Arnstein (60:01), Dave Morton (63:52), Heather Finlayson (66:34), Fiona Walker (67:48), Graham Keddie (72:59) and Barry Moir (78:47).
Raith Rovers legend Marvin Andrews was guest starter and also took part in the race, finishing 81st in 67:01.
Meanwhile, at Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Wizards athlete Gordon Lawson continued his fine form by finishing second in 18mins 39secs.
There were also PBs for Iain Haywood and Nicky McGregor, while Keith Traill finished first in his age category in 26:19.
Elsewhere in Fife, Wizards Keith Bonthrone (23:03) and Iain Hawkins ( 31:55) competed at St Andrews Parkrun and Flora Louden completed the Lochore Meadows course in 27:59.
In Edinburgh, John Clark completed Oriam Parkrun in 26:15 and Claire Jurecki ran 32:46 at Holyrood Parkrun.
Ken McIlroy (22:03), John Kinninmonth (23:20) and Maggie Bell (39:06) all ran PB times at Aviemore Parkrun. There were also appearances for Cara Murdoch (27:44) and Lesley Wallace (32:50).
At the Elder Park Parkrun in Govan were Sam Forsberg (31:50) and Adele Cleveley (37:32).
Fiona McIntyre ran 28:55 at Agnew Parkrun in Stranraer, while Elaine Masterton finished Dunbar’s Lochend Woods Parkrun in 28:32.
Wizards alumni Andrew Goring ran the Faelledparken Parkrun in Copenhagen in 22:36.
Coach Derek Adamson ran 2hrs 15mins 13secs in the daunting Path of Condie half-marathon on B roads in Milnathort and Path of Condie.