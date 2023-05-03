Ben Kinninmonth on his way to winning the Ravenscraig 2 race

Held over two miles with 50 athletes from hosts Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC plus guests from Pitreavie AAC, PH Racing Club, Carnegie Harriers, Edinburgh AC, Falkland Trail Runners, Teviotdale and Strathearn Harriers, it counted in the Pitreavie and PH Club Championships.

Jamie Greig finished fifth in 10:34, Glenn Barclay achieved 10:47 for sixth and Stephen Dickson rounded out the top 10 in 11:44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Campbell-Hodge was first male Wizard in 12:52, edging out Craig Stokes by 11 seconds.

Alistair Gudgin was victorious at Tay Ten

Jimmy Robertson achieved 13:18, with Lucas Lafferty first male junior in 13:21.

Andrew Ritchie finished in 13:22, with other fine showings by Ian Simmons (14:24) and Eleanor Murray (14:47), with Murray first female Wizard, edging out Heather Finlayson (15:20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Keddie ran 14:57, while there were also notable performances by Lee Cessford (14:56) and George MacDonald (18:02).

Meanwhile, Alistair Gudgin of Fife AC (54:29) won gold at Sunday morning’s 10-mile Tay Ten road race in Perth.

Bryce Aitken, first male V60 at Tay Ten

Daniel Hale ran 59:22, with Bryce Aitken first male veteran 60 in 65:21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife AC's John Keenlyside was first male in 97:57, while Kirkcaldy Wizards lady Margaret Cavanagh was third female veteran 70 in 1:59:48 and her husband Rod Cavanagh ran 1:48:03.

Fife AC trio Nigel Hetherington (78:38), Christian Harding (82:11) and Angela Malcolm (81:31) also ran.

Wizards' John Morris ran 83:02 and Sandra Aitken was fourth in her age category in 83:41.

Katie Stewart and Eoin McKinney at Hamburg Marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Wizards ran in the Hamburg Marathon, Eoin McKinney achieving 3:50:57 and Katie Stewart 5:06:17.

Back on these shores, Graham Keddie and the Justices, Rob and Maggie, completed the 4.5 mile Daffodil Dash trail race at Lochore Meadows.

Rob Justice was eighth in 34:49 with Maggie Justice first female and 13th overall in 37:07 and Keddie running 41:20 for 34th overall.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Gordon Lawson (20:21) and Michaela McLean (21:00) were first male and female Wizard finishers, with McLean top female outright. There was also a PB of 28:46 achieved by Louise Crawford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lochore Meadows Parkrun were Mark Gowans (24:56) and Judith Arnstein (26:20), while Jim Paterson (27:44), Fiona Walker (28:39), Kim Izatt (36:52) and Ronnie Hunter-Blair (37:57) travelled to St Andrews.

At Portobello, this author Rolf Gunnemann was fourth in 17:48, ahead of Ian Simmons (24:25) and Graham Keddie (25:56).

Derek Adamson (37:18) headed to Perth, Calum Reid ran 22:19 at West Links Parkrun in Arbroath, James McHale ventured to Strathclyde (30:52), Iain Hawkins was at Faskally Forest Parkrun (31:58) and Nick Brian (24:49) and Claire Jurecki (34:07) went to Auldcathie District in Winchburgh.