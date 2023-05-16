Kirkcaldy Wizards: Ben Kinninmonth edges out Fife AC clubmate Jamie Lessels at Ravenscraig One Mile

Ravenscraig Mile winner Ben Kinninmonth is pictured during race with Jamie Greig, who finished fourth

Fellow Fife AC runner Jamie Greig was fourth in 4:44, with Glenn Barclay sixth in 4:52, Ryan Campbell-Hodge 12th in 5:50, Graham Keddie 33rd in a PB of 6:28 just ahead of youngster Lucas Lafferty (34th in 6:29).

Other Kirkcaldy Wizards runners’ results included Ian Simmons (36th in 6:39), Eleanor Murray (37th in 6:44), Heather Finlayson (42nd in 7:27) and Emma Franco (44th in 9:03).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife AC's Annabel Simpson won the Loch Leven Half Marathon female race in a blistering time of 1:18:23.

Prizewinners from the Norman's Law Hill Race in Luthrie

Carter Taylor (79:15), Gordon Stanford (81:13) and Daniel Hale (81:17) scooped the male team prize, while Fife AC's Alan Gibson ran 85:44 for male 60 gold and clubmate Janet Dickson was second female 40 after running 89:01.

Other times included: 145th Michaela Mclean 1:36:31, 155th Andrew Ritchie 1:37:32, 168th George Macleod 1:38:40, 172nd Laura Muir 1:38:49, 174th Alison Sutherland 1:39:00, 193rd Isobel Robertson 1:40:46, 207th Zoey Johnston 1:42:02, 237th Jimmy Robertson 1:43:29 (PB), 250th Andrew Goring 1:44:24, 259th Linzi Shand 1:44:57, 267th Steven Marshall 1:45:34, 285th Elspeth Curran 1:47:05, 357th Ewen Sparks 1:51:17, 359th Michelle Johnstone 1:51:45, 375th Lindsay Quinn 1:52:28, 512th Cara Murdoch 2:02:09, 571st Leonard Rhone 2:06:57, 590th Florence Tanniou 2:07:57, 597th Susan Young 2:08:38, 599th Carol Kirk 2:08:38, 621st Chris Payne 2:10:15, 679th Jill Watson 2:18:53, 695th Mike Fisher 2:19:49, 710th Julie Callaghan 2:23:06, 733rd Wendy McCormack 2:30:39, 747th Kasia Peel 2:42:37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Norman's Law Hill race in Luthrie, our picture shows Heather Anderson (front) who was first female overall and won the Alan Milligan Memorial Quaich for being the first Fife AC runner outright.

Hendrik Van Rensburg (back left) was first male 50, Rhona Van Rensburg (back centre) was first female 50 and Hilary Ritchie (back right) was first female 60.

Fife AC's Annabel Simpson, who won the Loch Leven Half Marathon female race

Andy Harley was first Kirkcaldy Wizard home at the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun in 20:47, while Ben Laing was fourth at Dunfermline Parkrun in 20:01.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last weekend’s East District Track and Field Championships at Grangemouth Stadium, results for young Fife AC athletes were:

U15 Girls 75m hurdles 2nd Isla Millar 13.73, 3rd Isla Turton Pheby 13.90; U15 Girls 100m heats 3rd Isla Turton Pheby 13.70 (q); U15 Girls 100m final 5th Isla Turton Pheby 13.60; U15 Boys 800m heats 5th Logan Graham 2:27.72 (q); U15 Boys 800m final 7th Logan Graham 2:25.62; U17 Women 800m heats 1st Holly Ovens 2:28.46 (q); U17 Women 800m final 1st Holly Ovens 2:14.17; U17 Women 1500m final 1st Katie Sandilands 4:49.15, 4th Eliza Konig 4:59.11; Senior/U20 Men’s 800m 1st Ben Sandilands 1:52.88; Senior/U20 Men’s 3000m SC 1st Sam Fernando 10:19.74; Senior/U20 Mens 1500m 2nd Owen Miller 3:53.09.

In the Scottish 10km Championships at Shettleston, Bryce Aitken was the sole Fife and Wizards representative as he ran 40:47 for 147th overall.