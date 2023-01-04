Kirkcaldy Wizards: Busy start to the New Year for runners

These Wizards ran to Balmuto Castle during a 10-mile run on Monday (Submitted pics)

They finally arrived at Balmuto Castle before heading back to the starting point.

A large attendance by both Gary's Group and the main Wizards group saw members of all abilities socialise and run together.

On Tuesday, coach Karen Richards organised a social run which saw runners meet at the Temple car park in Lower Largo before venturing out through Shell Bay and along the coastal path towards Elie and Earlsferry.

Some of the Wizards who raced through Shell Bay on Tuesday

The Wizards in attendance were also joined by some runners from Leven Las Vegas, once again demonstrating the community spirit of the Fife running community, as two clubs were able to join together for a fun social run experience.

These two events followed hard on the heels of a pair of parkruns held on Hogmanay and New Year's Day.

The Hogmanay Kirkcaldy Parkrun was won by Wizard Ben Kinninmonth in a blistering time of 16mins 45secs.

Finishing second was Thomas Gambino, who capped off an excellent first year on the Scottish racing circuit by running a speedy PB time of 17:26. Kevin Wallace finished only two seconds behind in third.

Wizards Charles Sutherland Baird and grandad Paul Sutherland

Coach Michelle Johnstone was first female with a time of 23:30 and overall ranking of 34th.

Sporting achievement clearly runs in the Kinninmonth family, as mother Heather Kinninmonth also achieved a parkrun PB with a time of 31:45.

On New Year's Day, 36 Wizards were in action to first foot the Kirkcaldy Parkrun. Michaela McLean got her 2023 off to a flyer, finishing not only as first Wizard but also first female outright in 21:22 and an overall 10th.

There was a notable PB for Charles Sutherland Baird (8), who crossed the finish line in 24:56 and 42nd overall, running with his grandad Paul Sutherland.

A first outing for Lucas Lafferty, running with dad Ryan, saw him finish 48th overall in 25:14.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, three parkrunners travelled to Craigtoun Country Park for St Andrews Parkrun where Wizards Nick Brian (26:06), Derek Adamson (39:19) and Jennifer Hodgson (40:59) were all in action.

Meanwhile, Selina Skivington (28:14) made the trip to Loch Leven Parkrun.

And, further afield, Ryan Campbell-Hodge (24:27) and Kieran Forsyth (26:19) attended Falkirk Parkrun in Callendar Park, which contains the infamous Heartbreak Hill.

At Strathclyde Parkrun were Sam Forsberh (30:56) and Adele Clevely (50:05), while Claire Jurecki (32:52) ventured to Greenock Parkrun.

Graham Keddie (28:27) made the journey to Troon Parkrun.

In the Angus area, Iain Hawkins (30:05) and Jacqueline Faye Cairns (34:42) visited the West Links Parkrun in Arbroath and Forfar Loch Parkrun respectively.

