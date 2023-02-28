An emotional Logan Rees crosses the finish line first to win the senior men national cross country race at Falkirk (Pic by Scott Louden)

Rees, in the white vest of Fife Athletic Club, ran 32mins 9secs to win over the 10.5km course at Callendar Park.

In the senior women's race, Rees’s Wizards clubmate Stephanie Pennycook was third in 38:25, while Reiss Marshall achieved silver in the 6.3km men's under-20 race in 20:39.

Alison Sutherland managed a course PB of 48:54 for 137th overall in the senior women's race, while coach Michelle Johnstone ran 54:32.

Under 20 Indoor Scottish Championships 400m gold medallist Holly Ovens on podium

Ben Kinninmonth’s 38:38 saw him finish 153rd overall in the senior men’s race, ahead of Kevin Wallace (40:35 for 231st), Glenn Barclay (41:05 for 253rd), Paul Harkins (47:45 for 517th) and Stephen Dickson (47:51 for 523rd).

Meawhile, junior Fife AC members were in impressive form at the Scottish Under-20 Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Katie Sandilands won gold in both the 800m and 1500m, with two PBs of 2:13.60 and 4:34.61.

Fellow Kirkcaldy resident Holly Ovens, who is also coached by Steve Doig, took gold in the U20 400m in a new PB of 56.87secs. And Reiss Marshall was fifth in the men’s U20 1500m in 4:03.03.

Katie Sandilands with her Scottish Indoor 800m and 1500m gold medals

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, George MacLeod was first Wizard home in sixth in 21:00. Iain Haywood achieved a PB time of 25:45.

At Lochore Meadows, Judith Arnstein achieved a PB of 25:50. Erin Robertson (28:33), Val Symon (28:36), Lindsey Robertson (29:37), Jackie MacDougall (32:34), Claire Jurecki (34:32) and Derek Adamson (38:33) also ran.

Calum Reid (21:56) and Fiona Walker (29:22) attended St Andrews, while Shona Turner (30:33) travelled to Loch Leven.

Heather Kinninmonth ran 29:47 at Cramond, while Elaine Masterton ran at Keswick Parkrun (26:24) and Chris Payne journeyed to Portobello (28:47).

Michelle Johnstone, Alison Sutherland and Janet Dickson at Falkirk race

Mark Gowans travelled to Lanark Moor and ran 29:47, while there was a third-place finish for Ken McIlroy at Faskally Forest in 23:10.

Graham Keddie (27:42), Claire Doak (27:52) and Sam Forsberg (32:13) made the trip to Erskine Waterfront Parkrun.

At Sunday’s Cramond Blast 10km, Bryce Aitken finished in 39:43 for seventh place overall and first male 60, while Sandra Aitken ran 49:13 for second female 60 and 37th overall and David Shepherd managed 54:17 for 50th overall.

In the 4.5-mile trail race at Balbirnie Park in Markinch, Ryan Campbell-Hodge was first Wizard home in 34:42 for 18th, with Andrew Ritchie (35:45 for 26th), Stephen Mathieson (38:15 for 36th), Calum Reid (38:23 for 37th) and John Morris (38:32 for 39th) also competing.

Coach Michelle Johnstone ran 38:40 to finish third female in the 40 age category and 41st overall. Graham Keddie (45:46) and Carol Kirk (45:50) also ran.

A time of 47:57 was achieved by 'Coach K' Karen Richards, while Nicky McGregor ran 48:11, Shona Turner 48:30, Jacqueline Cairns 52:03 and Carol Budd and Helima Mutch 53:22.