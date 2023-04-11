News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy Wizards go distance at parkruns near and far

While the Easter weekend proved to be quieter than usual for Kirkcaldy Wizards on the racing circuit, many still took part in parkruns and training runs, though several were either tapering ahead of the Manchester and London marathons this week and next week or banking training miles for Edinburgh’s at the end of May.

By Rolf Gunnemann
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 08:38 BST
Kirkcaldy runners doing a social run of the Black Rock 5 race routeKirkcaldy runners doing a social run of the Black Rock 5 race route
Kirkcaldy runners doing a social run of the Black Rock 5 race route

At Kirkcaldy parkrun, 29 Wizards were in action.

The first finisher was Liam Hutson in a time of 16:52, also a course personal best.

The first female finisher was Fife Athletic Club’s Jennifer Cruickshanks in a time of 20:29. The second lady and first Wizard home was Michaela McLean in a time of 21:16, placing 11th overall.

Claire Doak and Michaela Sullivan on Stornoway for the Lews Castle parkrunClaire Doak and Michaela Sullivan on Stornoway for the Lews Castle parkrun
Claire Doak and Michaela Sullivan on Stornoway for the Lews Castle parkrun
John McIntyre Jr was first male Wizard home in a time of 22:20. There was also a PB for fast-improving Heather Kinninmonth with a time of 30:32.

A few miles to the west at Lochore Meadows, nine Wizards were in parkrun action.

Ryan Campbell-Hodge ran a hilly, trail-based 10k up Harran Hill and Benarty Hill before completing Lochore

parkrun in a time of 23:18 and finishing 26th overall.

Brian Adams after completing the Edinburgh Kilomathon 13.1km run in a time of 1:17:10Brian Adams after completing the Edinburgh Kilomathon 13.1km run in a time of 1:17:10
Brian Adams after completing the Edinburgh Kilomathon 13.1km run in a time of 1:17:10

There were also appearances for Nick Brian (26:29), Chris Payne (26:35) and Zoey Johnston (26:55), Gail McNab (27:28), Shona Turner (29:59) and Sam Forsberg (41:19).

There were also course PBs for the returning Narita Ram with a time of 39:07 and Adele Cleveley with 42:43.

Further west, there was a sole appearance for Judith Arnstein at Dunfermline parkrun, running a time of 26:28.

Further afield, Graham Keddie and Nicky MacGregor travelled to Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire for the Drumpellier Country Park parkrun. Graham Keddie paced Nicky MacGregor to a parkrun PB of 28:33, demonstrating the value of teamwork.

Graham Keddie and Nicky MacGregor at Drumpellier Country Park's parkrunGraham Keddie and Nicky MacGregor at Drumpellier Country Park's parkrun
Graham Keddie and Nicky MacGregor at Drumpellier Country Park's parkrun
Travelling across from the mainland to the island of Stornoway, Claire Doak (27:52) and Michaela Sullivan (42:54) ventured to Lews Castle parkrun.

There was also a solo trip to Angus for Forfar Loch parkrun for coach Derek Adamson (36:55).

James McHale travelled to Strathclyde parkrun, clocking 31:37.

On Sunday, Brian Adams took part in the 13.1km Kilomathon race in Edinburgh, going the distance in a time of 1:17:10.

A group of Wizards took part in a Black Rock 5 recce ahead of the traditional Kinghorn-based race at the beginning of June.

Fife Athletic Club also had an impressive weekend.

Kerry Gibson travelled over to the Isle of Man and took part in three races, running a course PB and her second-fastest time at that distance in the Port Erin 10k with 39:21. She followed that up by running a time of 21:13 in the Peel Hill Race, featuring a climb of 534ft and distance of 2.55 miles, and completed a hat-trick of races on the Irish Sea island by completing the Douglas 5k in a time of 19:36.

At Elgin parkrun, Ben and Katie Sandilands were first male and female respectively. The former finished in first place in a PB of 15:05, and the latter, selected to compete for Scotland’s under-17 girls in the London Mini-Marathon, also ran a course PB, clocking 18:23.

There were also speedy parkruns for Alistair Gudgin at Dunfermline with 16:35 and Jamie Lessels with 16:32 at Perth.

