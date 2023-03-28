Graham Keddie and Claire Doak at Saturday's Springburn Parkrun

Ever-improving Keddie, who has helped coaches at training and offered guidance to other runners, then shone at Saturday’s Springburn Parkrun as - hot off the heels of completing the John Muir Ultra Relay – he ran a PB time of 23:51.

Relay partner Claire Doak ran 26:17 for her first PB since September 2021.

In the Livingston National Road Relays and running for Fife AC in the Men's Senior race, Sam Fernando ran the first leg of 5km in 16:41. In the 9km second leg, Ryan Lafferty ran 31:02 before Ben Kinninmonth completed his 5km third leg in 16:54 and Jamie Greig achieved 34:10 over 9km in the fourth leg.

Keddie with Wizard of the Month trophy

In the fifth leg, Daniel Hale produced 18:50 and finally Kevin Wallace powered his way to 33:31 in the 9km sixth and final leg. This gave the Fife AC Men's Senior team an accumulated collective time of 2:31:08 to finish 12th.

In the Men's 40 category, Paul Harkins ran the 5km first leg in 20:36, Mike MacDonald finished the 9km second leg in 36:49, Stephen Dickson achieved 19:50 in the third leg and James Hall cantered to 35:37 in the 9km fourth leg.

Rory Sandilands completed his 5km fifth leg in 19:44 before Colin Sanderson produced a strong 9km effort of 36:10 in the sixth and final leg. This gave the Men's 40 team a collective time of 2:48:46 to be sixth team.

Wizard Cara Murdoch travelled to the place where Parkrun began on October 2, 2004, Bushy Parkrun in Teddington, where she managed a sub-30 effort of 29:55.

Cara Murdoch at Bushy Parkrun

Incredibly, this was the 923rd event staged here and the popular parkrun saw a magnificent turnout of 1156 runners, aided by 73 volunteers.

At Sunday’s 20 Across the Forth race in Cramond, first Wizard Kevin Wallace crossed the line in 2:29:00 for 28th overall, ahead of Sean Brown in 2:42:43.

Andy Harley ran 2:45:26 with PH Racing Club lady Sarah Paterson, with Laura Muir and Andrew Neenan also running together and finishing in 2:46:24 and 2:46:26 respectively.

Graeme Syme ran 2:48:54, with Craig Stokes defying a knee injury for 2:57:46 and coach Michelle Johnstone crossing the line in 3:00:29.

Bacon Rollers at Sunday's Run to West Wemyss

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, first Wizard Jimmy McIntyre ran 22 minutes for 14th overall.

Competing at Dunfermline Parkrun was Heather Kinninmonth (32:15), while at Loch Leven Parkrun, coach Derek Adamson ran 41:24.

Flora Louden (26:49) did Camperdown Country Parkrun in Dundee and Chris Payne completed Meadowmill Parkrun in 28:02.

Kieran Forsyth ran Oriam Parkrun in 25:06, with Stuart Goodfellow doing Agnew Parkrun in Stranraer in 24:24.

Sam Forsberg and Adele Clevely ran Forfar Loch Parkrun in 34:01 and 45:31 respectively, while Claire Jurecki did Dean Castle Country Parkrun in Kilmarnock in 32:05.

Gillian Notman travelled to the Alstervorland Parkrun in Hamburg and ran 30:28.