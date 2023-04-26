Andy Harley and Sean Brown pictured after finishing the London Marathon

Andy Harley ran 3:15:20, a marathon PB and an improvement of one hour and 10 minutes from his 2018 London Marathon effort.

Sean Brown ran a superb 3:18:20, with Fife AC's Jeremy Tomlinson clocking 3:19:51 and Graeme Syme 3:25:59 to finish close to Olympic gold medal curling legend Eve Muirhead who ran 3:25:13.

Amie Shand showed outstanding courage and determination to cross the finish line in 5:23:00 despite suffering an ankle injury at mile nine.

Graeme Syme at end of London Marathon

Katie Sandilands (15) represented Scotland in the mini marathon, running the under-17 girls 2.6km race in 8:53 for 15th overall and claiming team gold for Scotland.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, this author Rolf Günnemann won in a course PB of 17:53. Günnemann was promoting Social Bite, a charity he will run the Edinburgh Marathon on behalf of in five weeks’ time.

There was also a course PB for Samantha Wotherspoon, who ran 26:23.

Across the Queensferry Crossing, Andrew Ritchie and coach Derek Adamson made the trip to Cramond Parkrun, running 21:32 and 35:37 respectively.

Katie Sandilands after London Mini Marathon

Around the Kingdom of Fife, Jim Paterson (28:06), Caitlin Grieve (32:51) and Michaela Sullivan (44:35) travelled to Craigtoun Park for St Andrews Parkrun.

Judith Arnstein (28:31), Carol Budd (36:29) and Lindsey Robertson (36:30) travelled to Lochore Parkrun.

At the University of Stirling Parkrun, Bryce Aitken was sixth in 19:39, Sandra Aitken ran 25:21 and David Shepherd finished in 26:52.

Kim Izatt (31:15) made the trip to Pitlochry for the scenic Faskally Forest Parkrun and frequent Parkrun tourists Graham Keddie (30:35) and Claire Doak (32:15) were at Tollcross Parkrun in Glasgow, with Doak running a course PB.

Rolf Gunnemann after winning Kirkcaldy Parkrun

Iain Hawkins (28:56) and Claire Jurecki (30:40) travelled to Winchburgh in West Lothian for Auldcathie District Parkrun.

Andy Harley (23:16) made the most of his trip to London for the marathon to also squeeze in a parkrun at Victoria Docks, as did Sam Forsberg ( 32:58) and Adele

Clevely (39:52).

At Sunday’s Dalgety Bay multi terrain 10km race, Ben Kinninmonth won in a blistering 36:57, with Thomas Gambino third in 37:47.

In fourth was Fife AC’s Daniel Hale in 37:58, with Stephen Clark (sixth and 38:32, first male 50), Alan Gibson (13th and 40:39, first male 60) also shining.

Other local runners were: Gary Whitton (45:16), Jimmy Robertson (47:10), Stuart Goodfellow (52:30), Ian Simmons (53:28), Heather Finlayson (54:11), Eleanor Murray (54:53), Judith Arnstein and Dorota Park (both 55:19), Graham Keddie (56:00), Mark Gowans (56:06), Jillian Stevenson (58:57), Nicky Sutherland (60:22), Brian Adams (61:09), Carol Kirk (61:17), Nicky MacGregor (61:57), Shona Turner (66:54), Heather Kinninmonth (71:33) and Carol Budd (72:33).