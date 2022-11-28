Kirkcaldy Wizards looking to prove they are streets ahead
During a weekend where athlete Laura Muir had a street named after her in Glasgow in recognition of her accomplishments on the Olympics stage, Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes were looking to prove they were streets ahead of the competition by writing their names into running folklore.
Of the 130 runners taking part in the Giffordtown 5k near Ladybank, 16 were Wizards members.
But the first male home was Jamie Phillips of KIlmarnock H & AC, who completed the course in a blistering time of 15:16.
The first female, rising star Katie Sandilands of Fife AC, ran a speedy time of 18:25, which was also a PB for her.
Ben Kinninmonth was first Wizard home, producing an excellent 16:38 time which also saw him finish an overall 11th.
French maestro Thomas Gambino continued an outstanding run of form by recording a lightning quick PB time of 17:11, which saw him finish in 13th position.
This author Rolf Gunnemann made a 17-second improvement on his performance on this course last year, to record a course PB time of 18:30 and 31st place finishing position.
Rory Sandilands produced a strong performance to finish in 19:03 and end in 41st position.
Colin McMorrin achieved his sub 20-minute goal emphatically with a fantastic 19:17 time which saw him also finish in 46th place.
Michaela McLean produced a strong performance to finish in 57th place with a time of 20:18.
It was also a solid performance by Dave Morton, crossing the line in a time of 21:31 and in 73rd place.
Craig MacDonald produced a fantastic 5k PB time of 22:01, which saw him come an overall 78th.
Michelle Johnstone also achieved a PB, with a brilliant performance which saw her complete the course in a time of 22:18 and finish 80th.
Stuart Goodfellow was hot on her heels, running a time of 22:45 and ending 82nd.
Keith Bonthrone produced a strong performance to finish 86th in 23:21.
And evergreen Paul Sutherland broke the sub 24-minute barrier and finished as second M70 with a time of 23:42.
David Shepherd produced his fastest 5k of 2022 with a time of 25:14.
Glyn Roberts and Keith Traill contested a fast and furious battle to the finish line and in the end there was only a second in it.
Roberts was the narrow victor in that mini battle with a time of 26:05 and Traill came home in 26:06.
John McIntyre Senior, the godfather of the Wizards, made a welcome return to racing action and put in a gallant performance, completing the course in a time of 28:47.
Meanwhile, at Kirkcaldy Parkrun on Saturday morning, the first Wizard home was Gordon Lawson who finished an overall third in 18:56.
There was also a PB for Ryan Doyle, who ran a superb time of 22:25 and finished 15th overall.
At the Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Stuart Goodfellow produced a course PB time of 23:20.
There were also course PBs for Kieran Forsyth (26:09) and George MacDonald (28:46). Jim Paterson crossed the finish line in 27:22.
And there were outings to St Andrews and Dunfermline for Chris Payne (28:30) and Claire Jurecki (33:38).
Clubmates Andy Harley (21:32) and Lee Cessford (25:17) ventured across the Tay Bridge to Camperdown Country Park in Dundee.
Journeying further afield to Pitlochry were Andrew Ritchie and coach Derek Adamson for the trail-based three lap course at Faskally Forest, the setting of the Enchanted Forest tourist attraction.
Ritchie achieved a lofty fifth placed finish with a time of 24:04, with Adamson finishing 26th in a time of 38:55.