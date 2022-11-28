Kirkcaldy Wizards looking to prove they are streets ahead

Ben Kinninmonth, first Wizard home and overall 11th at Giffordtown 5k in 16:38 (Pics by Pete Bracegirdle)

Of the 130 runners taking part in the Giffordtown 5k near Ladybank, 16 were Wizards members.

But the first male home was Jamie Phillips of KIlmarnock H & AC, who completed the course in a blistering time of 15:16.

The first female, rising star Katie Sandilands of Fife AC, ran a speedy time of 18:25, which was also a PB for her.

Ben Kinninmonth was first Wizard home, producing an excellent 16:38 time which also saw him finish an overall 11th.

French maestro Thomas Gambino continued an outstanding run of form by recording a lightning quick PB time of 17:11, which saw him finish in 13th position.

This author Rolf Gunnemann made a 17-second improvement on his performance on this course last year, to record a course PB time of 18:30 and 31st place finishing position.

Rory Sandilands produced a strong performance to finish in 19:03 and end in 41st position.

Colin McMorrin achieved his sub 20-minute goal emphatically with a fantastic 19:17 time which saw him also finish in 46th place.

Michaela McLean produced a strong performance to finish in 57th place with a time of 20:18.

It was also a solid performance by Dave Morton, crossing the line in a time of 21:31 and in 73rd place.

Craig MacDonald produced a fantastic 5k PB time of 22:01, which saw him come an overall 78th.

Michelle Johnstone also achieved a PB, with a brilliant performance which saw her complete the course in a time of 22:18 and finish 80th.

Stuart Goodfellow was hot on her heels, running a time of 22:45 and ending 82nd.

Keith Bonthrone produced a strong performance to finish 86th in 23:21.

And evergreen Paul Sutherland broke the sub 24-minute barrier and finished as second M70 with a time of 23:42.

David Shepherd produced his fastest 5k of 2022 with a time of 25:14.

Glyn Roberts and Keith Traill contested a fast and furious battle to the finish line and in the end there was only a second in it.

Roberts was the narrow victor in that mini battle with a time of 26:05 and Traill came home in 26:06.

John McIntyre Senior, the godfather of the Wizards, made a welcome return to racing action and put in a gallant performance, completing the course in a time of 28:47.

Meanwhile, at Kirkcaldy Parkrun on Saturday morning, the first Wizard home was Gordon Lawson who finished an overall third in 18:56.

There was also a PB for Ryan Doyle, who ran a superb time of 22:25 and finished 15th overall.

At the Lochore Meadows Parkrun, Stuart Goodfellow produced a course PB time of 23:20.

There were also course PBs for Kieran Forsyth (26:09) and George MacDonald (28:46). Jim Paterson crossed the finish line in 27:22.

And there were outings to St Andrews and Dunfermline for Chris Payne (28:30) and Claire Jurecki (33:38).

Clubmates Andy Harley (21:32) and Lee Cessford (25:17) ventured across the Tay Bridge to Camperdown Country Park in Dundee.

Journeying further afield to Pitlochry were Andrew Ritchie and coach Derek Adamson for the trail-based three lap course at Faskally Forest, the setting of the Enchanted Forest tourist attraction.

