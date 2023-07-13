Kirkcaldy Wizards round-up: Lafferty is top dog as he is on a roll at Dunnikier

Andy Harley at the Crieff 10k (Photo: Gordon Donnachie)

The fast, flat run hosted by Perth Road Runners, took place in Bridge of Earn. Fife Athletics Club runner Daniel Hale ran a speedy time of 28:59, which saw him finish 14th overall. There was also an impressive showing by Fife AC's James Hall, who ran a time of 29:26. Fife AC’s Kerry Gibson scooped the bronze podium prize of third female, with a speedy time of 32:06. There were also superb runs for the Fife AC triumverate of Nigel Hetherington (36:44), Margaret Martin (38:17) and Angela Malcolm (39:00).

At Dunnikier Park, an impressive field of Fife AC and Wizards’ runners turned out for the local five mile trail race.

Ryan Lafferty finished in first place, with a speedy time of 28:18. Claiming second place and silver was Ben Kinninmonth, in a time of 29:04. Dave Clark finished fifth in 32:23. Glenn Barclay finished sixth in 32:54. Rhona Van Rensburg finished as first female and eighth overall, with a time of 33:18. Making a long awaited comeback after a lengthy injury lay off was Scott McClung, who took to racing again like a duck to water, by running an impressive 33:56.

Flora Louden (Photo: Submitted)

Other finishing positions and times were: Thomas Robertson 34.26, Andy Harley 34.59, Paul Harkins 35.17, Christian Harding 37.20, John McPherson 37.23, Hilary Ritchie 39.24, Greg Wilson 39.56, Heather Finlayson 42.00, Nick Brian 44.10, Kevin O'Neill 46.25 and Jennifer Morris 47.32.

At the Mikkeli 10.55km in Finland, David Shepherd made the most of a trip abroad, finishing at the ninth-placed Male 60 in his age category ranking, with a superb time of 1:02:03.

Meanwhile, there was a stellar turnout of runners at the home Kirkcaldy parkrun. Graeme Syme was first Wizard home, finishing fifth, with a time of 20:16. Gary Whitton achieved a PB, with a time of 20:41, which saw him finish seventh overall. Michaela McLean was second female, in a time of 21:40. There were also PB accolades for Stephen Wilson, who achieved a time of 25:00, Ian Simmons who achieved a PB with a time of 25:20 and Craig Thomson, who followed up his PB at Perth Parkrun last week, with a course PB of 26:12. Youngster Isabella Mathieson also achieved a PB, with a time of 36:05.

Around the Kingdom of Fife, youngster Charles Sutherland-Baird and grandad Paul Sutherland ran a time of 25:18 at Lochore Meadows parkrun, placing 29th and 30th overall. Val Symon (28:23), Kieran Forsyth (33:22) and Neil Stirling (38:56) also ran.

David Shepherd (Photo: Submitted)

At Dunfermline parkrun, Ryan Campbell-Hodge finished tenth, with a time of 22:04. There were also impressive showings for Heather Finlayson and Kevin O'Neill, who ran times of 26:30 and 29:37 respectively. Completing the Fife circuit, James Paterson (28:22) and Caitlin Grieve (331:45) ran at St Andrews parkrun and Adele Clevely (41:34) ran at Loch Leven parkrun.

Around Scotland, there were parkruns for James McHale (33:01) at Strathclyde, Heather Kinninmonth ( 31:35) at Livingston, a speedy one for Greg Wilson ( 22:32) at Victoria parkrun in Glasgow, Stuart Goodfellow ( 23:49) at Agnew Parkrun in Stranraer, Sam Forsberg ( 53:21) at Lochend Woods in Dunbar and finally for Derek Adamson ( 38:20), who ventured to Stornoway to complete the Lew's Castle island based Parkrun.

Venturing South to England were Chris Murphy (27:44) who completed Darlington South Parkrun, Adam Payne ( 30:09) at Skipton Parkrun, Judith Arnstein (27:38) at Rutland Water Parkrun, Claire Doak ( 29:04) at Phoenix Parkrun in Runcorn and John Ritchie ( 25:29) at Leicester Victoria. Calum Reid won the award for the furthest air miles by flying to Finland to complete the world's most northerly Parkrun, in a sub 22 time of 21:57. Considering Finland is two hours ahead of the UK, Calum was Finnished his Parkrun before anyone else.

In the Half Dram event in Dundee, Fife AC runners Andrew Gourley and Janet Dickson ran superb times of 88:33 and 88:44. Janet's performance also saw her finish as third female overall. There was an outstanding PB achieved by Cara Murdoch, who comprehensively achieved her pre-race goal of running a sub-two half marathon, by clocking a time of 1:57:16. This was an almost five minute improvement on Murdoch's previous best half marathon at Loch Leven.

Derek Adamson (Photo: Submitted)

There were also two participants from the Fife AC and Wizards roster in the Full Dram event. Christian Harding finished 14th, with a time of 3:48:38 and Kevin Funnell finished 28th, with a time of 4:27:41.