Kirkcaldy Wizards run despite blizzard conditions

Heather Finlayson, Graham Keddie, Claire Doak and Ryan Campbell-Hodge at Oriam Parkrun

Ryan Campbell-Hodge, Graham Keddie, Claire Doak and Heather Finlayson made the journey to the Oriam sports complex at Heriot Watt University for an out and back trail-based parkrun.

The slippery conditions underfoot made safety rather than speed the primary concern. Campbell-Hodge finished in 30th place with a time of 25:02. Keddie placed in 71st with a time of 29:45, closely followed by Finlayson only 13 seconds and three places behind with a time of 29:58 and ranking of 74th.

Close behind Finlayson was Doak in 76th with a time of 30:18.

Snow queens Finlayson and Doak asked iceman and snowman Campbell-Hodge and Keddie if they wanted to build a snowman, to which the answer was a resounding yes.

Meanwhile, Wizards coach Derek Adamson and member Rolf Gunnemann made the trip to Dundee for last weekend’s Camperdown Country Park-based parkrun.

In the end, this author completed the course in a time of 21:11, a more modest finishing time by his standards, but yours truly was still able to achieve a fifth placed ranking overall.

Adamson crossed the finish line in a time of 46:02 and in 157th place.

The one local parkrun to take place was at Loch Leven, which three Wizards attended.

Chris Payne finished 77th with a time of 29:19. There were also appearances by Shona Turner and Carol Budd, who finished in times of 31:11 and 34:56, and placed in positions of 87th and 107th, respectively.

There were also two Wizards in attendance at the Erskine Waterfront Parkrun through the West coast.

Iain Hawkins finished 71st with a time of 30:12 and Claire Jurecki finished 80th with a time of 32:14.

One Wizard ventured abroad for his parkrun, as Paul Harkins took advantage of a weekend break away to Vienna to complete the Donau Parkrun.

