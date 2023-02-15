Kirkcaldy Wizards runners earn wins on great weekend

Kirkcaldy Wizards members who ran the Devilla Forest 5km and 15km events (Submitted pics)

Alison Sutherland finished as first veteran 40 female in the 15km race, while dad Paul Sutherland finished as first veteran 70 male in the 5km race.

Further Wizards success saw Ben Kinninmonth win the 5km race outright.At the home parkrun on Saturday, Wizards youngster Lucas Lafferty achieved a PB with a time of 22:45.

Clubmate Finn Harley continued an impressive run of form at the Duloch Junior Parkrun on Sunday, landing a 25-second PB with a time of 13:39.

Ben Kinninmonth won the Devilla Forest 5km trail race

The next generation of runners already looks strong.In addition to the fleet footed youngsters, there was also a PB effort for Louise Crawford, who crossed the line in 31:07.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, this author Rolf Gunnemann and coach Derek Adamson made the trip along the East Neuk to Craigtoun Park for Saint Andrews Parkrun.

Gunnemann finished ninth in 18:41 while an improving Adamson crossed the line in 37:41.

Fiona Walker was also volunteering as tailwalker.

Male 70 veteran winner Paul Sutherland

Further afield, Flora Louden travelled to the Polkemmet Parkrun in Whitburn in West Lothian and managed a creditable time of 27:12, placing in 19th.

Parkrun tourists Graham Keddie and Claire Doak travelled to the Govan area of Glasgow for the Elder Parkrun, Keddie achieving a time of 26:00 to finish 63rd, while Doak achieved a course PB with a time of 27:38 for 82nd.

Claire Jurecki travelled north to Inverurie for the Ury Riverside Parkrun and came home in 31:11.

Nick Brian contested the Bracknell Parkrun in Berkshire, running 26:37 to finish 72nd overall.

Alison Sutherland, first veteran 40 female in Devilla Forest 15km race

Sunday morning's Devilla Forest race, hosted by Carnegie Harriers, was held on the grounds of Tulliallan Police College.

In the 5km race, Wizard Ben Kinninmonth led from the front, finishing in first place with a speedy 17:05 time.Evergreen Paul Sutherland put in a strong performance to finish as the first male 70 and 24th overall, with a time of 24:20, while Heather Finlayson was 31st in 25:04.

Graham Keddie achieved a time of 26:16, which saw him place in 40th, with Kim Izatt 45th in 26:47.

There was also another appearance for Claire Doak, who finished 51st in 27:20.

Susan Thores crossed the line in 28:48 for 62nd place.In the 15km race, Sean Brown was the first Wizard home in 1:08:50, which alsosaw him finish 43rd overall.

Alison Sutherland ran 1:10:14 for 51st spot overall and also win a prize for being first veteran 40 female finisher.

Coach Michelle Johnstone achieved a time of 1:17:50 and crossed the line in 125th.New Wizard Morven MacGregor ran 1:18:32 to finish 132nd, while Judith Arnsteincompleted the course in 1:25:00 for 198th position.