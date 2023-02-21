The large turnout of Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC members at Camperdown Parkrun on Saturday

After a hotly contested battle with eventual winner Chris Earl of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, Wizard Ben Kinninmonth was second in 17mins 38secs to achieve a maximum 100 points and remain first in the overall Men's Winter Grand Prix standings.

Kinninmonth’s clubmate Thomas Gambino moved into second place overall after adding another impressive performance to his repertoire by finishing sixth in 19:16.

This author Rolf Gunnemann was able to sneak a sub 20-minute time of 19:59 to end eighth.

Charles Sutherland-Baird took first place at Duloch Parkrun

And Bryce Aitken was close behind in 20:04 to round up the top 10.

There were also impressive performances by Wizards Paul Harkins (21:34) and Keith Bonthrone (24:48).

Harkins is up to fourth in the Winter Grand Prix list, while Bonthrone was able to maintain his overall position of fifth.

The evergreen Paul Sutherland finished as the first male 70, with an age grade of 70.27%, in a time of 25:44. And David Shepherd achieved a fine time of 26:33.

Nina Lawson has been named Wizard of the Month

In the Women's Winter Grand Prix, Michaela McLean, sitting in second, turned up the heat on leader Rhona Van Regensburg by claiming the maximum 100 points in a superb 22:25 which saw her 35th overall.

Coach Michelle Johnstone bagged an important 97 points, as she sits fifth but has crucially narrowed the gap to first to just 18 points.

Additionally, Heather Finlayson was in fine form to complete the course in a time of 26:52.

'Coach K' Karen Richards managed to dip under the sub 30 with a gallant 29:53 effort. And Fiona Walker added another gutsy performance to her running CV with a time of 31:24.

Wizards and Fife AC representatives at Camperdown Parkrun

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, 34 runners turned out in Wizard colours to participate in the race’s eighth birthday party event.

The alternative Route 3 course saw runners start midway up the parkrun hill and miss out the pond.

Top Wizard home was Andy Harley in 23:06.

Iain Hawkins (29:26) and Ronnie Hunter-Blair (33:15) ran St Andrews Parkrun, while coach Derek Adamson (39:10) ventured to Loch Leven and Emma Laird (30:57) travelled to Lochore Meadows.

Further afield, Kieran Forsyth ran a strong time of 24:02 at Strathclyde Parkrun. Fiona Gulvin (32:37) put in a strong performance in the North Inch area at Perth Parkrun.

Stuart Goodfellow (23:36) achieved a top 10 finish at Agnew Parkrun in Stranraer, finishing ninth.

Claire Jurecki (31:32) ran in the Auldcathie District Parkrun, while Brian Adams (27:56) ventured north to Elgin for his Saturday morning parkrun.

The award for furthest travelled goes to Graham Gulvin (34:56) who went to Sizewell Parkrun in the town of Leiston in East Suffolk.

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Wizards have crowned Nina Lawson as their Wizard of the Month for January.