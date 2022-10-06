Kirkcaldy Wizards show off their magic on busy weekend

David Cowan running the 55km Dunoon Ultra Marathon (Pic by Ken Clark Photography)

At Kirkcaldy Parkrun, Gordon Lawson was an impressive second with a time of 19:09.

Katie Sandilands was first female, finishing third overall in a PB time of 19:31.

There was also a PB for Jennifer Hodgson.

Flora Louden shortly after crossing finish line at Great Scottish Run

Elsewhere, Wizards Craig MacDonald, Keith Bonthrone, Nick Brian, Jim O'Neill, Selina Skivington, Iain Hawkins and Karen Richards all took part in St Andrews Parkrun.

At Lochore Meadows, Ryan Campbell-Hodge celebrated his 100th parkrun event, with Thomas Gambino, Judith Arnstein, Graham Keddie, Sam Forsberg, Michelle Noonan and Adele Clevely also taking part.

Gambino finished overall third in 19:07 and there was also a course PB for Arnstein.

Further afield, there was a trip to Montrose Parkrun for coach Derek Adamson, a journey southwards to Stranraer for Fiona McIntyre and a trip abroad to Zuiderpark Parkrun in the Netherlands for Kirsty and Claire Jurecki.

Jamie Eadie and Kasia Peel having completed their first marathon

Stephen Dickson competed in his last hill race of the season, the Yetholm Shepherd's Show Race in Dumfries and Galloway, which was a 6.5 km distance race with a climb of 360m. Stephen finished 54th with a time of 43:29.

Competing in the scenic landscape of Argyll was David Cowan, at the 55k Dunoon Ultra event. Setting off from Benmore gardens, Cowan put in a fantastic performance to finish in 5 hours, 52 minutes and 13 seconds for overall 24th.

And Michaela McLean completed the London Marathon in a time of 3:20:14, which was also a PB for her at this distance. Julie Callaghan too put in a fine performance, completing the race in 5:02:52.

And there was a gallant performance for Wendy McCormack, completing the course in 5:34:34.

Wizards who contested St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun Park

Up in the Highlands, Kevin Funnell completed the Loch Ness Marathon in a respectable time of 4:20:32.

There was a landmark PB for Carol Kirk at this distance on Sunday morning. She smashed her goal of finishing in under five hours emphatically with a superb time of 4 hours, 50 minutes and 35 minutes, a 14-minute PB at this distance.

There was also a first marathon performance for Jamie Eadie and Kasia Peel, who ran together and completed their first marathon in a time of 5 hours, 11 minutes and 58 seconds.

In Glasgow, Kevin Wallace completed his third half marathon in quick succession with a fantastic speedy time of 1:22:05 which saw him finish 140th in a field of thousands. Scott McClung paced Emma Lessels around the course in a time of 1:48:17.

There was also some impressive Wizardry in the 10k event, the same competition within which Eilish McColgan set a British and European 10k female record with a blisteringly quick time of 30:18.

Wizard George MacLeod achieved a major milestone by completing a speedy sub 40 minutes 10k in a time of 39:49.

