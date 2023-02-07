Kirkcaldy Wizards: Ultra tough but members prevail at seven-hour run
Last weekend saw Kirkcaldy Wizards members Sean Brown, Craig Stokes and the two Ryans - Campbell-Hodge and Cuthbert – at the seven-hour Falkirk Ultra, where runners try and accumulate as many miles as they can within seven hours on a loop of Callendar Park.
Brown did 62km by himself, Stokes completed 57km, while the team of Campbell-Hodge and Cuthbert accumulated 77.6km together for third team overall.
On Saturday morning, 40 Kirkcaldy Wizards members contested their home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, with Glenn Barclay finishing second in a PB time of 18mins 38secs.
There was also a PB effort for clubmate Judith Arnstein, who finished in 25:42.
Elsewhere around the Kingdom of Fife, Wizard Thomas Gambino was second at Loch Leven Parkrun in 18:46, with Nick Brian finishing in 26:20.
At St Andrews Parkrun, 'Coach K' Karen Richards (28:01) and Fiona Walker (28:56) were the Wizards representatives, while Stuart Goodfellow completed Dunfermline Parkrun in 23:43.
Of the eight Wizards in Pitlochry for the Scenic Trail Parkrun in Faskally Forest, this author Rolf Gunnemann won in 21:41, Jimmy McIntyre was fifth in 22:23 and Chris Payne was 15th in 29:38.
Among Wizards' ladies there, Elaine Masterton (38:13), Cara Murdoch (38:29), Selina Skivington (38:35) and Carol Kirk (39:23) all produced gallant performances.
And coach Derek Adamson showed steady improvement from the previous week, on a far tougher course, with a time of 43:32.
Elsewhere, Graham Keddie ran 24:43 at Strathclyde Parkrun, with Kirsty Jurecki (31:16), James McHale (31:32) and Claire Jurecki (32:57) also in attendance.
There was also an appearance across the city at Tollcross Parkrun for Iain Hawkins (31:23).
And Wizard Andy Harley ran 1:37:26 to beat his previous course record PB by three minutes and 21 seconds at Sunday’s Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon, for 39th position.
Son Finn Harley achieved a junior Parkrun PB for the second week in a row, at Duloch Parkrun, in 14:04.
Izzie Robertson was also in outstanding form at the Forfar Half Marathon race, finishing in 1:38:33 for 42nd position. Kevin Funnell also produced a strong performance to clock a time of 1:58:24.
There was a strong attendance of Wizards aged 40+ at the Tollcross 6km Cross Country Masters Championships in Glasgow.
Alison Sutherland was the fastest Wizard lady in 28:38 to finish 55th, with Michaela McLean 59th in 28:49 and coach Michelle Johnstone 106th in 31:37.
Heather Finlayson and Lindsey Robertson completed the course in 34:24 and 34:40 respectively, with Karen Richards home in 38:14.
In the Men's 65+ event, coach Gary Barker was 102nd in 31:34. In the 40-64 Men's Category, over a longer distance of 8km, Rory Sandilands ran 35:08 for 101st overall, Bryce Aitken was 110th in 35:31 and Paul Harkins home in 38:16.
Susan Young and her dog Rosko ran 27:22 over 5.7km at the Dundee & Angus winter time trial canicross at Tentsmuir Forest.