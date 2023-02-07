Kirkcaldy Wizards: Ultra tough but members prevail at seven-hour run

Sean Brown, Craig Stokes, Ryan Campbell-Hodge and Ryan Cuthbert after finishing Falkirk seven-hour Ultra

Brown did 62km by himself, Stokes completed 57km, while the team of Campbell-Hodge and Cuthbert accumulated 77.6km together for third team overall.

On Saturday morning, 40 Kirkcaldy Wizards members contested their home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, with Glenn Barclay finishing second in a PB time of 18mins 38secs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a PB effort for clubmate Judith Arnstein, who finished in 25:42.

Susan Young and Rosko at Tentsmuir Forest Canicross

Elsewhere around the Kingdom of Fife, Wizard Thomas Gambino was second at Loch Leven Parkrun in 18:46, with Nick Brian finishing in 26:20.

At St Andrews Parkrun, 'Coach K' Karen Richards (28:01) and Fiona Walker (28:56) were the Wizards representatives, while Stuart Goodfellow completed Dunfermline Parkrun in 23:43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the eight Wizards in Pitlochry for the Scenic Trail Parkrun in Faskally Forest, this author Rolf Gunnemann won in 21:41, Jimmy McIntyre was fifth in 22:23 and Chris Payne was 15th in 29:38.

Among Wizards' ladies there, Elaine Masterton (38:13), Cara Murdoch (38:29), Selina Skivington (38:35) and Carol Kirk (39:23) all produced gallant performances.

Runners who competed at the Faskally Forest Parkrun Tour

And coach Derek Adamson showed steady improvement from the previous week, on a far tougher course, with a time of 43:32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Graham Keddie ran 24:43 at Strathclyde Parkrun, with Kirsty Jurecki (31:16), James McHale (31:32) and Claire Jurecki (32:57) also in attendance.

There was also an appearance across the city at Tollcross Parkrun for Iain Hawkins (31:23).

And Wizard Andy Harley ran 1:37:26 to beat his previous course record PB by three minutes and 21 seconds at Sunday’s Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon, for 39th position.

Andy Harley at Forfar Multi Terrain Half Marathon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son Finn Harley achieved a junior Parkrun PB for the second week in a row, at Duloch Parkrun, in 14:04.

Izzie Robertson was also in outstanding form at the Forfar Half Marathon race, finishing in 1:38:33 for 42nd position. Kevin Funnell also produced a strong performance to clock a time of 1:58:24.

There was a strong attendance of Wizards aged 40+ at the Tollcross 6km Cross Country Masters Championships in Glasgow.

Alison Sutherland was the fastest Wizard lady in 28:38 to finish 55th, with Michaela McLean 59th in 28:49 and coach Michelle Johnstone 106th in 31:37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Finlayson and Lindsey Robertson completed the course in 34:24 and 34:40 respectively, with Karen Richards home in 38:14.

In the Men's 65+ event, coach Gary Barker was 102nd in 31:34. In the 40-64 Men's Category, over a longer distance of 8km, Rory Sandilands ran 35:08 for 101st overall, Bryce Aitken was 110th in 35:31 and Paul Harkins home in 38:16.