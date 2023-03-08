Kirkcaldy Wizards who contested last weekend's West Links Arbroath Parkrun Tour event

Running for Fife AC, Sandilands won gold in a new European record time of 3:54.19, with Miller landing silver in 4:00.24 in a strong first race of the year.

Meanwhile, six Wizards made the trip to Arbroath for Saturday’s West Links Parkrun course along the Queen's Drive promenade.

Natasha Phillips (18) of Dundee Hawkhill Runners, led from the front impressively and won in 16:57, setting a female course record.

Owen Miller and Ben Sandilands with their medals in Dubai

This author Rolf Günnemann achieved a parkrun PB of 17:44 to finish third overall.

The next Wizard home was Graham Keddie in 25:49 for 41st place, with Carol Kirk landing a PB of 26:15 for 46th.

Just one place and four seconds behind was Elaine Masterton in 26:19. There were also outings for Ronnie Hunter-Blair (34:03) and Derek Adamson (39:01).

Thirty-one Wizards took part in the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, with Brian Stevenson first home in 23:30. Coach Keith Traill returned from a fractured back injury to complete his first parkrun in three months in 29:01, supported by running buddies Michelle Johnstone, Lee Cessford and James Stewart.

Fife AC contingent at Bishop Hill race

Three Wizards travelled to Dunfermline Parkrun. Bryce Aitken (19:45), Sandra Aitken (25:00) and David Shepherd (26:10) were all in action.

Heather Kinninmonth (31:27) travelled to Lochore Meadows, while Iain Hawkins (29:11) and James Paterson (30:55) ran at Craigtoun Park in Saint Andrews.

At Auldcathie District Parkrun at Winchburgh in West Lothian, new Wizard and rising star Calum Reid achieved a time of 22:00, while there were also gallant performances by Mark Gowans (26:25) and Claire Jurecki (30:59).

Sam Forsberg (35:08) and Adele Clevely (51:29) travelled to Polkemmet, Susan Thores (28:59) ran at Montrose Parkrun and James McHale (31:46) ran at Strathclyde Parkrun.

The annual Allan Scally relays, featuring a team of four runners running 5k each, took place at Glasgow Green.

Three Fife AC teams competed. Team one of Reiss Marshall (15:14), Tyler White (16:03), Michael Sanderson (15:37) and Alistair Gudgin (15:37) were seventh overall.

Team two of Sam Fernando (16:03), Ben Kinninmonth (16:31), Ryan Lafferty (15:33) and Thomas Gambino (16:56) finished 14th team overall. Gambino also achieved a 5k PB with his sub 17 effort.

Team three of James Hall (17:51), Alan Gibson (18:47), Rory Sandilands (19:22) and Mike McDonald (17:28) were 56th overall.

Flora Louden ran with buddies from other clubs and in her leg she achieved a 5k PB of 24:03.

At Sunday’s two-mile Bishop Hill Race, the 10th race in the Fife AC Winter Grand Prix, three Fife AC female athletes won their age categories.

Heather Anderson was first female outright, Rhona Van Rensburg won the female 50 class and Hilary Ritchie finished as first female 60.