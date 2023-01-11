Kirkcaldy Wizards: Wizards were whizzing at several race venues last weekend!

Fife AC men's team who competed at Bathgate (Submitted pics)

The senior and veterans women's race was over 5.1km, while the men's race totalled 7.8 km.

In the men's event, Wizard Ben Kinninmonth finished a lofty 28th with a blistering time of 29mins 44secs.

Clubmate Kevin Wallace was 49th in a speedy 31:10, while there was also an impressive performance by Thomas Gambino who was 76th in 32:30.

Bathgate cross country was also contested by Fife AC ladies

There was also strong Wizard male veteran representation by Sean Brown, Stephen Dickson and Paul Harkins.

Brown recorded a time of 36:55 which saw him finish 84th veteran male and 155th

overall. Hot on his heels, Dickson crossed the line in 37:22, earning a veteran ranking of 88th and overall finishing position of 160th.

Harkins was 103rd male veteran and 181st outright, with a time of 39:19.

Chris, Rolf and Derek at University of Stirling Parkrun

The Fife AC senior men's team finished fourth overall, while the Fife AC men's masters team were sixth in their class.

In the female races, Michaela McLean ran a superb 25:54 to finish as 28th female veteran and 58th overall.

Coach Michelle Johnstone produced record a time of 27:01 to be 41st female veteran and 72nd female overall.

Heather Finlayson’s time of 31:41 saw her finish 72nd female veteran and get 109th position overall.

Runners at finish line of Falkland Yomp 11km trail race

Coach Karen Richards crossed the line in 32:24 for 74th female veteran and an overall ranking of 111th in the women's race.

These impressive female performances saw the Fife AC senior ladies team finish fourth team overall.

The Fife AC women's masters team were third in their class.

Meanwhile, Rolf Gunnemann (this author!), coach Derek Adamson and Chris Payne ran for the Wizards at the University of Stirling’s campus based trail parkrun.

Gunnemann was fifth in 20:19, Payne ran 28:28 and Adamson did 43:55.

Seven Wizards took part in the Sunday morning Falkland Yomp race. Dave Clark finished in an impressive 55:42 for 13th overall.

Andy Harley was in fine form to achieve a time of 59:14 for 23rd overall, while David Cowan was 28th in 1:00:52.

Sean Brown, competing for the second straight day, still produced a superb time of 1:03:29 for 40th overall.

Craig Stokes completed the course in 1:08:14 for 56th overall, while Sonia Dean was 88th in 1:18:31. Director of Wizards TV John McIntyre Senior did the course in 1:32:05 for 112th overall.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, first Wizard home was George MacLeod who finished 13th in 22:01.

Around the Kingdom of Fife, there was a visit to St Andrews Parkrun for David Shepherd (25:21), a journey to Dunfermline for George MacDonald (30:47) and an outing to Lochore Meadows for Judith Arnstein (26:54).

There were also Wizard participants at the Strathclyde (Jim McHale 32:17) and Largs Promenade parkruns (Claire Jurecki 33:43).

