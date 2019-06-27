Kirkcaldy women getting ready for new rugby season

Kirkcaldy womens’ rugby side are readying for preseason training and will look to build on its previous success.

Now in its 26th year, the club has seen several of its players over the years going on to win international honours.

It has become a girl’s hub for rugby with a youth section for under 12s and under 15s in partnership with School of Rugby partners at Balwearie High School.

The team was formed summer 1993 and in its first competitive game against Mull they lost by 5-0, going on to register its first ever win in December 1993 against Musselburgh.

The ladies previously played in National 1 but with a restructuring of the leagues, they will now play in East 1, meaning games are closer to home, with the added bonus of no more thee hour trips up North.

The current ladies team have players of all ages, ranging from 17 to 52, and all abilities – from never having held a rugby ball to some with 20 years’ experience.

A club spokesman said: “No one is ever too unfit or too slow or too anything to join our team.

“With new players already signed up to start training, newbies won’t ever feel out of place.

“Our experienced players and coaches are very welcoming and supportive.

“The team train together, play together and socialise together, we don’t call it a rugby family for nothing.”

From July the ladies will start pre-season with the men’s and colt’s teams on a Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm, then on a Saturday morning at 10am.

Ladies team training will then start back up in August on a Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7pm at Beveridge Park.

The spokesman added: “Training is open to everyone so give it a try this summer. You won’t regret it!

“Game days are Sundays at 2pm and everyone is welcome to come and support!”

You can read more about the team at www.kirkcaldyrugby.co.uk or contact them at Ladies@kirkcaldyrugby.co.uk.

The team are also supporting Fife Pride with a stall at the event on Saturday, July 6.