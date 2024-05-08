Cora Tervet pictured after her victory in Paisley last weekend (Submitted pic)

Tervet, who was helped in her corner by former UFC and PFL fighter Stevie Ray who runs Braveheart MMA, is the first junior fighter to represent the club.

"It feels good,” Tervet told interviewer Stuart Henderson post fight. “I think I did OK although there are a few things to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ve got a good guard retention and can get up quite easily.

Stevie Ray passionately celebrates a previous MMA win

"So I knew what to do and I have had help to work on it.

"It was awesome having Stevie Ray in my corner. He said I would win it in the second round and hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Tervet began martial arts in April 2015 at Kuk Sool Won in Dunfermline, but her career took off in October 2017 when she started Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Gracie Barra Fife, under black belt Darren Clark.

She has since won numerous titles whilst working her way up through the ranks and also does Muay Thai training at Fighting Fit Gym, run by Kev Cottrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s highly likely that the talented youngster will have her first Muay Thai fight this year.

Next, Tervet travels to Liverpool this weekend to fight for an MMA European Title. The following week she travels to Manchester for the British BJJ Open.