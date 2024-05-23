Tervit pictured after winning BJJ British Open title

Kirkcaldy martial arts marvel Cora Tervit, 13, has become Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu British Open champion after beating Derby’s Imogen Poxon at Belle Vue Sports Village in Manchester earlier this month.

Tervit, who was representing Gracie Barra Fife, won the four-minute under-14 bout on points to delight her proud dad Jamie.

"It was a good match,” he said. “Imogen’s won the European title the last two years and Cora had to go up an age group to fight her as she’s a year older.

"That’s four times Cora has entered a British title fight and four times she’s won it, which is impressive.

Tervit (right) pictured after MMA fight against Jazzy Tyson

"In past years the British Open has also been held in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Coventry.”

The previous weekend, Cora had travelled to Liverpool to fight for an MMA European title against the far more experienced Jazzy Tyson of Liverpool Combat Academy, whose current overall record reads 6-1 in MMA and 10-1 in kickboxing.

“We got stitched up there,” Jamie said. “Experience wise it was a bit of a mismatch, but not talent wise.

"Cora won the first round and the second round could have gone either way.

Tervit seems to have a bright future in martial arts

“She got submitted in the third but the girl she was up against has had 20 fights and we hadn’t realised that, we thought it was a fair match. Cora had only made her debut the week before, so at least it was good experience for her.

"Trying to beat a Scouser in Liverpool was always going to be a big task!

"The parents and coaches of Jazzy were straight over afterwards saying she was so good that she couldn’t get a match, but Cora was the toughest fight she’d had yet.

"I think they had been a wee bit worried that Cora was going to take the win.”

Tervit in fighting action

Cora’s recent fights have represented the start of a busy summer of action for her.