Kirkcaldy's Cora Tervit recovers from broken elbow hell to win two martial arts gold medals

Cora Tervit celebrates winning in Manchester

Just three months after sustaining a broken elbow at a competition final in Stirling, teenage Kirkcaldy martial arts marvel Cora Tervit has recovered to again excel at Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions in recent weeks.

Braveheart MMA fighter Cora enjoyed fantastic success last month via a pair of teen expert category gold medals at Young Subs 7 in Manchester’s BEC Arena, beating stars including 17-year-old English fighter Niamh Ross.

Referring to the 14-year-old Levenmouth Academy pupil’s agonising injury and subsequent spectacular recovery, Cora’s proud dad Jamie told the Fife Free Press: "After having an accident like that just before the summer holidays and having the time off during the holidays, I kind of thought Cora would be done with martial arts. I wasn't expecting her to go back, for fear of repeating the same injury, but fair play to her.

"She missed it. All that time being out, she was getting frustrated. She's never not trained.

Medals galore have been accumulated by Cora Tervit

"She started doing traditional martial arts when she was five and recently the longest she's ever had off training has been maybe two weeks for a holiday. So she's just got that attitude, it's part of her life, part of her routine.

“The competition in Manchester was a prestigious grappling tournament because it's not specific to just Brazilian jiu-jitsu. It's open to wrestling, sambo, all of the grappling arts, so it's only really the elite go for it.

"And she managed to take gold in both divisions.

"It’s an amazing display from Cora so soon after recovering from breaking her elbow.”

Another gold medal win for Kirkcaldy star

With Cora having already earned a bronze medal at an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) event in Rome this year, Jamie said that hopes are high that she can again get in amongst the medals at her next big competition, the the IBJJF European Championships in Dublin in November.