Kirkcaldy's Kingdom boxing club ropes in its biggest ever entry for a new competition

Boxers from the Kingdom club in Kirkcaldy

The MTK Global Lonsdale Boxcup is for novice, intermediate and elite boxers and is coming to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from June 24-26.

It’s the Kirkcaldy club’s biggest ever entry at any competition and one of the largest from any Scottish club, which bosses say is a great achievement for Kingdom and testament to the coaches and officials who have overcome every problem encountered in the last difficult and challenging couple of years to keep the club operating.

The Boxcup has been running for a couple of years down south, backed by MTK, one of the world’s largest boxing and MMA management and events promoters.

The prestigious amateur tournament will see talented fighters from around the world in action.

In recent years, it has taken place at the Penrith Leisure Centre in Cumbria but, with the tournament going from strength to strength, it now heads to an even bigger venue to showcase the very best amateur boxers.

The international event provides an outstanding opportunity for Boxing Scotland and the wider community, not only in the UK but across the globe now, with restrictions easing.

The occasion is likely to generate a large number of entries, having filled within weeks of opening in previous years, and it is expected the MTK Global Lonsdale Box Cup will provide the backdrop for some superb, high-quality competitive boxing.

MTK Boxcup organiser Steve Sharkey said: “We are leading the way in producing potentially the largest global international Boxcup tournament the world has ever seen and the boxing created within our tournaments is spectacular to see year after year. Working together with Boxing Scotland, it has opened access to all corners of the globe for the international tournament to progress and also it’s ideally placed, central for all of Scotland’s clubs to take part within this and room for over 1200 spectators.”