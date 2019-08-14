Knights Rugby Joust will raise cash for mental health services

Rugby players will arrive from across Scotland this Saturday to help raise cash for a local good cause.

The first ever Knights Rugby Joust, organised by the Howe Knights, aims to raise cash and awareness of CAMHS Fife (Children and Adults Mental Health Service), based at Stratheden, just outside of Cupar.

Over 35 players from Aberdeenshire, Angus, Tayside, Fife and Edinburgh have all agreed to take part and are now looking forward to an excellent afternoon of competition at Duffus Park for a worthwhile cause.

The Knights were established six years ago this week, as a dads’ team to raise funds for the new clubhouse at the Howe of Fife Rugby Club.

The team plays monthly games, with an emphasis on fun and friendship and were recently described as ‘the best social and family side I have ever played for’ by one of their squad members.

On Saturday, the vets return to their roots as a dads’ rugby team to support young people in the Howe of Fife area.

Mental health amongst young men in particular has been a high on the new agendas across the past couple of months, and the local rugby squad are determined to play their part in ensuring that crucial help and services can continue to get to those who need it most.

“Mental health affects every family,” said tournament organiser Grant McAllister.

“As a group of fathers, we are trying to do our best to support our community’s children.”

The Knights are always willing to welcome new players regardless, of age, fitness or experience.

Anyone interested is urged tto head along and have a chat with the squad.

“If people want to bring their boots on Saturday, we’ll find a game for them,” added Grant.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available, as well as an auction for a rare piece of golfing memorabilia; A flag from the 147th Open Championship, signed by the defending Champion Jordan Spieth.

Kick off 2pm.

You can contact Howe.KnightsRFC@gmail.com for more details.