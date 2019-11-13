Ladies lead the way for Falkland’s trail runners

The female members of the Falkland Trail Runners stole the show with prize winning runs in both the Glen Clva Half Marathon and Silvery Tay Trail Race.

In the latter they occupied all three podium places in the women’s race.

The 5.4 miles course which takes in part of the Coastal Path from Wormit to Balmerino saw Judy Turner claim victory in 40 minutes 03 seconds.

Following her over the finish line were clubmates Hailey Marshall 45.06 and Susanne Lumsden 45.19.

Dave Clark 40.08 was the leading Skwerl home finishing in third place overall.

Another trio of FTR members picked up category prizes.

Laura Henderson 55.43 was the leading over-45 female.

John Wilmot and Peter Rieu-Clark led home the over 65s and 75s repectively.

Hailey Marshall and Susanne Lumsden were also among the prizes at the Glen Clova Half Marathon.

Hailey was fourth overall and second in the female senior category with Susanne fifth overall and third F40.

Tony Martin was the leading Falkland runner to finish in 42nd overall and third in the male over-60 age group.

There was also a third place for Carolyn Haddow in the F50 category. The FTR ladies also picked up second prize in the team competition.

There was yet another over-70 first prize for Bill Duff this time in the midweek 5.5 miles Trossachs Trail Race where he finished in 62 minutes 24 seconds. Accompanying Bill in the race was Alexa Tweddle who finished in 62 minutes 25 seconds.