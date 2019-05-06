Largo aiming to kick on after first league win

Largo’s first XI looked to get their first win of the league season as they welcomed Holy Cross across the bridge from Edinburgh.

Captain David Scott lost the toss and Largo were asked to bat first.

Largo opened with Chris Baddeley and Ryan Wilson and the pair moved on to 32 before Wilson was caught for four and shortly after Baddeley was bowled by Reiss for 24. Reiss soon after also removed Gillin for 14 to leave Largo struggling on 60/3 in the 16th over.

The game would turn, though, on the partnership of John Robertson and Murray Sneddon.

Sneddon would reach his 50 first after punishing anything loose delivered by the visitors’ bowlers to the boundary through the leg side with great power, followed soon after by Robertson who by the time the partnership had reach the 100 mark in the 33rd over was also finding the gaps in the field with ease.

Finally with the partnership on a near record 153 and two overs to go Robertson was caught on the boundary for 57 leaving it only to be seen if Sneddon could get the 12 runs he required for a maiden first XI hundred.

With 11 needed off the last over much to his and his team-mates’ delight thanks to a fifth 6 in his innings and a quick run off the last ball Sneddon made it to a well deserved 100, guiding Largo in the process to 224-5 from their 40 overs. In reply Largo started poorly with Scott struggling to find his line and Aidan Brown pulling up injured after only two overs.

Change bowlers Hughes Gillin and then Nicky Rintoul managed to steady the ship.

The first Largo wickets went to Chris Baddeley who removed Lawrie for 14 and former Largo man Clemens for eight.

Holy Cross managed to build a partnership between Gammell (58) and Moore (29) however the score with 10 overs to go was clearly going to be out of sight for the visitors and with the reintroduction of last week’s star bowler Harney came the wickets of both batsman and in the end a 44 run win for the Largo side.

Largo travel to Bourghmuir next week.