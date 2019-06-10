Largo Cricket Club get themselves back on track

After a heavy loss last week, Largo’s first XI hoped to get back to winning ways by welcoming Edinburgh South to East Drive with the visitors coming off a tough one run loss.

Edinburgh South’s captain called correctly at the toss and asked the home side to bat in a game reduced to 30 overs a side due to the very wet conditions.

Opening with a changed opening pair of Matt Baddeley and Ben Coates, the score moved on to 17 before Coates was the first to be dismissed for just seven caught at mid off.

Robertson and Gillin were soon to follow for 1 and 13 respectively but Baddeley found a new partner in Price who along with Baddeley began to move the score along well against the capital side’s change bowlers.

In the 20th over Baddeley would move to his 50 and with the score on 87/3 Largo were ready to attack and build a big score.

A rain break would come in the 22nd over however and stop the momentum of the innings with the next over after the resumption seeing the end of the partnership of 72 with Price going for 27 before next ball Baddeley also being dismissed for a well played 62 after being run out.

In the end thanks to some late hitting from Barclay and Rintoul Largo would finish on 149/6 off their 30 overs, a respectable score in the difficult conditions.

In reply Largo got off to the perfect start with captain Scott bowling Dey for just two with the score on just three in the fourth over.

Scott and Rintoul continued to keep it tight from the start, putting pressure on the opposition batsman early on but it was the introduction of Gillin to the attack which led to the next wicket of Roberts for 10 in the seventh over with the score on just 16.

Edinburgh South would move patiently to 38 off 14 overs without any further Largo success but from this point onwards wickets would fall at regular intervals including three in four overs to hinder the opposition reply including an impressive direct hit run out by Baddeley straight from the boundary.

With 10 overs to go and needing eight an over for victory Edinburgh South went in search of quick runs however it only resulted in a collapse to 77 all out and a win by 72 runs for the Largo side, with Gillin and Aidan Brown both getting two wickets each.

This was a welcome victory against the League’s bottom side for Largo and helps get the side back up to 4th in ESCA Divison 2.

Next week Largo are back on the road again this time to Falkirk to face Westquarter.

The local side will be hoping to keep their positive momentum going as the season continues

Largo: M Baddeley, B Coates (WK), Robertson, H Gillin, Price, Rintoul, Barclay, A Brown, I Brown, S Warrander, D Scott (C)

