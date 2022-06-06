Largo grind out the win at home

Largo's Gareth Miles was the star bowler on the day

Hughes Gillin returned after injury to captain the side and, after losing the toss, his side were asked to field first.

Gillin opened the bowling along with Armstrong and it was Armstrong who claimed the first wicket, Laing caught low down by Warrender at first slip for 11.

Rae would join Yellowlees at the wicket and the pair would push the score past 50 before an unusual four balls would turn the tide towards the home side with both batsme n removed in one Gareth Miles over.

The first wicket was taken via a run out with Rae out of his ground in the confusion after Yellowlees was caught on the boundary but the umpire had given a no ball. W ith the ball still live, the run out was taken instead only to be followed later in the over by Yellowlees also dismissed, this time by spinning delivery from Miles.

Now three down, the visiting side struggled to increase the run rate, mostly due to some tight Largo bowling from Earnshaw, Collinson and Coates in the middle overs.

Miles and Gillin, returning for second spells, each took two further wickets at the end of the innings to reduce the visitors to 130/8 off their 45 overs.

Opening in reply with Warrender and Cusick, Largo got off to a terrible start with both openers dismissed for ducks leaving Largo now 8/2.

Largo needed to steady the ship and in Earnshaw they had the perfect player for the job thanks to his recent run of form with the bat.

Along with Gillin he took the score to 37 before a double blow meant Gillin and Coates were removed and Largo were back in trouble at 44/4.