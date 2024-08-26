Largo Lions' crickathon raises funds for club's pavilion fundraiser

(Photo: Largo CC)

Junior members of Largo Cricket Club raised more than £2,400 in just one hour at a ‘crick-a-thon’ fundraiser last Friday.

The funds raised by the Largo Lions will go towards the £50,000 cost of a new pavilion.

To raise the sponsorship money from friends and family, the Lions had to take as many wickets, score as many runs and catch as many balls as possible in an hour. Between them, the 27 boys and girls taking part took 38 wickets, scored 290 runs and took an incredible 832 catches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Duncan, President of Largo Cricket Club (and one of the scorers on the night), said: “This is the first time we have done a ‘crickathon’ fundraiser so we were unsure exactly how it would go. But the kids were amazing – they really got stuck in and had a fantastic time.

(Photo: Largo CC)

“The £2,400 raised has blown us all away – we can’t believe how generous people have been. It just shows you what a brilliant, supportive community we have here in the East Neuk and Levenmouth.

“Every penny of the money raised goes towards the cost of the new pavilion. We know £50,000 is a big target, but the kids’ efforts at the crick-a-thon have gotten us off to a flying start. We need to say a huge thank you to all the Largo Lions and, of course, their families and friends who have backed us so generously.”

Largo Cricket Club celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 and the plans for a new pavilion will help take the club forward into the next 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pavilion – which is being designed by Leven-based architects Sinclair Watt – will see water connected to the site for the first time and allow fully accessible washing and cooking facilities to be provided. The aim is to have the new pavilion ready for the 2026 season.

Largo has also set up a crowdfunding page with all donations towards the costs of the new pavilion very welcome here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/new-pavilion-largo-cricket-club.

Largo Cricket Club has around 50 adult members and 35 junior members. As well as Largo, Levenmouth and the East Neuk, players come from further afield in Fife as well as from Edinburgh.

The club’s Largo Lions juniors play regular fixtures at different age groups across Fife. Junior training is every Friday in the spring and summer from 6.15pm at East Drive, Upper Largo.