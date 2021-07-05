Largo maintain perfect start to the new season

Matt Baddeley batting for Largo

Captain Hughes Gillin won the toss an opened the bowling but there wasn’t much joy early on.

A change in bowling, however, brought a change in fortunes with the first wicket going to Bentley caught Coates for 29 followed by the run out of Calder for 24.

Bentley took two further wickets with Coates getting another catch to remove Armstrong and also a clean bowled of Moody for 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Hill was caught off the last ball of the innings for 59, Perth Doocot had finished on 229/8 for their 45 overs.

In reply Largo opened with Warrender and Cusick and it wasn’t long before the latter fell for just one. Baddeley replaced Cusick and, along with Warrender, helped Largo to get ahead of the required rate.

The game would change with the introduction of Patterson to the attack who, with the score on 76, removed Baddeley, bowled for 39.

With the 20 over threshold for a result to be guaranteed approaching, Patterson struck again bowling Warrender unluckily for 33 before bowling MacDonald for a duck.