Largo maintain perfect start to the new season
Largo welcomed Perth Doocot’s seconds to East Drive looking to keep up their 100 per cent record.
Captain Hughes Gillin won the toss an opened the bowling but there wasn’t much joy early on.
A change in bowling, however, brought a change in fortunes with the first wicket going to Bentley caught Coates for 29 followed by the run out of Calder for 24.
Bentley took two further wickets with Coates getting another catch to remove Armstrong and also a clean bowled of Moody for 24.
When Hill was caught off the last ball of the innings for 59, Perth Doocot had finished on 229/8 for their 45 overs.
In reply Largo opened with Warrender and Cusick and it wasn’t long before the latter fell for just one. Baddeley replaced Cusick and, along with Warrender, helped Largo to get ahead of the required rate.
The game would change with the introduction of Patterson to the attack who, with the score on 76, removed Baddeley, bowled for 39.
With the 20 over threshold for a result to be guaranteed approaching, Patterson struck again bowling Warrender unluckily for 33 before bowling MacDonald for a duck.
With the weather closing in, Gillin was caught behind for 39 also to the bowling of Patterson making the result a very close call for whenever the now inevitable rain came. Coates and Barclay, in the next six overs, would put on a vital partnership of 22 to take Largo to 149/5 when the rain did come which thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis method resulted in a close nine run win for the Largo side.