Largo maintain their perfect start to the season

Andy Warrender scored an impressive 77

The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first.

Starting as usual with captain Gillin and Aidan Brown, Largo started well with Brown removing opposition opener Reid bowled for just one.

After a tight first spell from both openers, the pressure built was rewarded with Matt Baddeley and Barclay each taking a wicket, the latter thanks to a good catch from Michie.

The third wicket brought Chapman outto join the impressive Chaudhuri who was playing with timing and ease much beyond his years.

Looking for wickets, it was the returning Gillin who broke the partnership bowling Chapman for 40, with the importance of the breakthrough showing immediately due to the batting collapse to follow from the away side.

Brown returned to take three more wickets and two run outs including that of Chaudhuri for a fine 76. This meant Dundee High finished on 176 all out from their 40 overs, a score short of what looked likely with 15 overs to go.

In reply Largo opened with Warrender and Brown and quickly Largo were one down thanks to a magnificent catch in the covers by Lindsay to remove Brown for six.

Largo veteran Kinnear joined Warrander and gave the local side a great platform to build from thanks to some good boundary hitting, especially to the leg side in their partnership of 70 before Kinnear was caught for 22, followed quickly by Gillin for just 11.

The momentum of the innings would not suffer for these setbacks with Baddeley joining Warrander and, by the time the latter was dismissed, caught behind for a well played 77, Largo required just 33 to win.

The visitors though were not finished and gave Largo a fright especially when Baddeley for 39 and Ian Brown for zero were dismissed in quick succession. Largo held on with Michie hitting the winning runs to give the side a four wicket victory.