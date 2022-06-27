Largo return and hit the ground running

Hughes Gillin was captain for Largo and, after winning the toss, he decided to send the opposition in to bat first.

Largo opened with Armstrong and Baddeley and the visitors came out with attacking intent with Duff in particular looking to find the boundaries at any opportunity. Edington would be dismissed for six by Armstrong with the score on 37 but Sinclair, along with Duff, continued the momentum taking Meigle past the 100 mark.

With Meigle well on top heading towards midway through the innings, Largo would make a comeback in the second half.

Hughes Gillin led the local side to a deserved victory

Top wicket taker for the season Barclay returning to the side make the vital initial breakthrough removing Duff for 56 caught by Earnshaw, who himself then either side of a run out and a further Barclay wicket dismissed Sinclair for 34 meaning 106/1 had become 145/6 for the visiting side.

Replacing Barclay in the attack was Hamish Sneddon who finished with figure of six overs with two wickets for just nine runs finishing the innings along with a wicket for Cusick for 178.

In reply Largo opened with Cusick and Baddeley but Sinclair would take four early Largo wickets in his opening spell of Cusick, Gillin, debutant Gouldstone and vitally the in from Earnshaw for just one leaving Largo struggling on 31/4.

Largo needed a partnership and with Armstrong joining Baddeley they managed to steady the innings with the pair taking the Largo score past 100 at drinks.

Baddeley would pass his 50 before finally falling for 57, but Armstrong continued to keep the runs flowing and when he was dismissed for a top scoring 58 becoming Sinclair’s fifth wicket of the day, Largo required just 28 with three wickets remaining.

The seventh wicket brought in Barclay to join fellow Largo veteran Duncan who achieved their first objective to see out the bowling spell of Sinclair, who finished with impressive figures of 5/21 off his eight overs.