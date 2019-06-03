Largo’s first and second sides suffer identical 124 run defeats

The Largo CC first XI travelled to Penicuik and, with both usual captain and vice captain away, the second team captain Murray Sneddon was in charge for the day.

He won the toss and chose to bowl.

Opening with Gillin and Aidan Brown it was the latter who managed to get an early wicket bowling Charleston for 12 with the score on 27.

This, however, would prove to be the only success that Largo would have for a while in this game with the home side dominating from this point.

G and R Davidson would continue to score heavily with both passing 50 before Crooks making a season debut for Largo removed G Davidson for 81 with the score on 171.

This would end up being the final wicket for the Largo side with R Davidson scoring a mammoth 147 not out and Penicuik scoring 314/2 off their 40 overs.

In reply Largo opened with Chris and Matt Baddeley who moved the score on to 24 before Matt was removed for 13 and when in form Robertson went soon after for just one, the home side’s score was always going to be out of sight.

Looking for bonus points Largo managed to make a decent score in the end of 190/5 in their 40 overs thanks mainly from a partnership of 107 from Crooks and Ben Coates who both made 50s, however this resulted in a loss by 124 runs.

They will hope to get back to winning ways next week back at home against Edinburgh South.

Largo second XI welcomed Edinburgh CC’s third team to East Drive and it was Edinburgh who batted first.

Largo opened the bowling with Nick Baddeley and Ben Michie with bowling starting very well with Michie getting a wicket straight away removing Aziz caught by Sayer for 0.

This would though be the only wicket in the first half of the innings though with the visitors 77/1 off 20 overs. However from there a series of run outs from Michie, Warrander and N.Baddeley get Largo back in the game and with the score now on 117/4 with 12 overs to go Largo hoped to keep the Edinburgh side to a manageable target. The runs though would keep coming for the visitors who were being helped by some poor catching by Largo and they would end up making 201 off their 40 overs with N.Baddeley’s 2/26 the highlight.

In reply much would depend on the top four of the Largo order and Robinson and Warrander got Largo off to a flying start getting to 23 off 4 overs before Warrander in his season debut missed a straight ball and was bowled for 5. Galloway made it to 19 before he was caught behind and with captain Robinson going just before this for 27 Largo were in trouble at 50/3.

The home side would make just 77 to coincidentally also lose by 124 runs like their first team club mates.

The loss keeping them near the bottom of the table and making next week’s game against fellow strugglers Morton a very important one. Match ball dponsor: Campion Homes.